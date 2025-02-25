More provocateur than successful coach: José Mourinho. Keystone

Top Turkish club Galatasaray wants to press charges against José Mourinho for alleged racist remarks. But this is by no means the only sign that his career is going downhill.

No time? blue News summarizes for you José Mourinho is regarded as one of the greatest star coaches of his generation.

In recent years, however, the self-proclaimed "Special One" has made headlines more and more for his side issues than his sporting successes.

Galatasaray now wants to report the Fenerbahce coach to FIFA and UEFA because of a "monkey" slogan. Mourinho's career seems to be continuing to go downhill. Show more

The "Special One" - that was once upon a time. The glittering and successful career of star coach José Mourinho continues to go downhill in Turkey.

After the Istanbul derby between champions Galatasaray and Mourinho's new club Fenerbahce (0:0), the opponents announced on Monday evening that they would report the 62-year-old Portuguese to FIFA and UEFA for racism. Mourinho had accused the opponents' coaches and substitutes of jumping around "like monkeys" on the edge of the pitch after a controversial incident.

What almost went under the radar alongside this serious accusation, which was immediately rejected by Fenerbahce's club management, was Galatasaray's head coach Okan Buruk mocking Mourinho at the post-match press conference as "The Crying One": "He cries on the pitch. He cries outside. And as if that wasn't enough, he goes into the referee's booth and cries there too. Let him keep crying..."

Mourinho as a provocateur

The serious accusations against Mourinho and the way the two biggest Turkish clubs have treated each other give a hint of what is to come: This escalation on Monday evening has a long history.

Galatasaray have won the Turkish championship five times in the last ten years. Fenerbahce's last Süper Liga title, on the other hand, was eleven years ago. To finally break the dominance of its great rival, the club from the Asian part of Istanbul hired the highly decorated Mourinho before this season - Champions League winner with FC Porto and Inter Milan as well as national champion with Chelsea FC, Inter and Real Madrid.

But in sporting terms, things are not going as planned. "Gala" is still six points ahead of "Fener" in the table. So Mourinho has been doing for months what has increasingly annoyed many in England and Italy in recent years: he has shifted the debate from the pitch to the media - with constant criticism of the referees. With accusations of favoritism towards Galatasaray. With controversial scenes from the rivals' matches, which he shared on social media afterwards.

José Mourinho and referees - not always an easy relationship. imago

One consequence of this is that this time the Istanbul derby at Galatasaray's stadium was refereed by a top referee from abroad. And when Mourinho praised the experienced World Cup, European Championship and Champions League referee Slavko Vincic from Slovenia afterwards, the controversial monkey quote was also uttered.

"After the swallow in the first minute and their bench jumping around like monkeys: with a Turkish referee you would have had a yellow card after one minute and after five minutes" he should have substituted one of his players, said Mourinho. In doing so, he imitated the waving arm movements with which his colleague Okan Buruk had protested on the sidelines during the scene in question.

Galatasaray's club management responded that same evening. "Since the beginning of his tenure in Turkey, Fenerbahçe coach José Mourinho has repeatedly made derogatory remarks towards the Turkish people," the club's statement read. "Today, his discourse has evolved beyond mere immoral comments to clearly inhumane rhetoric." These are "racist statements". Hence the "official complaints to UEFA and FIFA".

"The Special One" - that was once upon a time

But regardless of the outcome of these proceedings, it is also clear that it is less and less the football coach Mourinho who is causing a stir. It is above all the provocateur, "the most gifted populist in world football", as Der Spiegel calls him.

Tactically, the most successful coach of the 2000s has long since lost touch with old rivals such as Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid) and Simone Inzaghi (Inter Milan). Mourinho, the tribune of the people, plays on the emotions of the fan masses, while Mourinho, the coach, only allows destructive football to be played: This is the pattern of recent years. A Europa League win with Manchester United (2017), Conference League success with AS Roma (2022): That was as good as it got recently.

Mourinho was sacked in Rome a year ago in ninth place in the table. This was such a relief for his team that they went on to win 12 of the following 17 games. "The Special One", as he was when he was introduced to Chelsea FC in 2004: not even Mourinho calls himself that anymore.

