The 7-goal spectacle against Germany was followed by a tired game in Oslo. Switzerland play 0-0 away against Norway. The Nati players in the individual critique.
Goal
Yvon Mvogo
Murat Yakin made it clear that Mvogo is the No. 2 behind Gregor Kobel. He will be in goal against Norway, his 12th international match. He had little to do in the first half, but after the change of ends Mvogo was able to distinguish himself on one or two occasions. He is not always stylish with the ball at his feet.
Defense
Denis Zakaria
Against Germany, he looked out of his depth in his new position at right-back. Zakaria clearly feels more comfortable in a three-man defense. He made a great save after half an hour against Thorsby, who was ready to shoot. He subsequently became more involved in the attack and created the best Swiss chances of the first half. He was substituted after a good 45 minutes.
Defense
Manuel Akanji
His somewhat over-motivated cross to Elvedi, with which he conceded a corner kick in the opening phase, remains his only wobble. His former teammate Haaland has little to say against Akanji. A composed performance. Akanji also remains in the dressing room after the break.
Defense
Nico Elvedi
Strong save against Haaland in the 26th minute. Otherwise, he mainly had to deal with the 1.95-meter tall Sörloth and usually had the upper hand in the duels. He is lucky that his hair-raising misplaced pass in the 30th minute is not punished. He is also one of the players who will experience the second half as a spectator.
Midfield
Michel Aebischer
Is deployed on the right wing. He doesn't make any mistakes, but he can't provide a moment of surprise either. Aebischer is one of the few Swiss players allowed to play more than 45 minutes.
Midfield
Ardon Jashari
Jashari plays Xhaka, looks for the balls and distributes them. He does a decent job, but lacks a brilliant idea. He was also substituted at the break.
Midfield
Remo Freuler
Less conspicuous than against Germany. Finished after 45 minutes.
Midfield
Fabian Rieder
For once, he plays at left-back. Started the game very well and was involved in many actions. Shortly before the break, he has the first really good Swiss chance, but doesn't hit the ball properly with his direct shot in the penalty area and doesn't get it on target. Not much more from Rieder until his substitution in the 73rd minute.
Sturm
Ruben Vargas
Good finish before the break that goes just over the goal. Is committed, sometimes playing down the left, sometimes down the right, sometimes through the middle. However, Vargas is not really compelling today either.
Striker
Breel Embolo
He holds his own against the tall central defenders of the Norwegians and creates space for his fellow strikers. Embolo does not get a real chance to score.
Forward
Dan Ndoye
Like his teammates, Ndoye is no longer as active as he was against the Germans. He also struggled with the poor pitch.
Substitutes
From the 46th minute for Akanji
Aurèle Amenda
After a far too short back pass to Mvogo, things get dicey shortly after the change of sides. Amenda then recovers and plays solidly.
From the 46th minute for Elvedi
Eray Cömert
Good performance from the Valencia mercenary. Thanks in part to him, a clean sheet at the back.
From the 46th minute for Zakaria
Luca Jaquez
Jaquez has never been allowed to play this long in the national team. Plays calmly and does his job without fault.
From the 46th minute for Vargas
Johan Manzambi
He was the weakest Swiss player against Germany. Today Manzambi was again unable to give the national team what he was repeatedly praised for in the qualifiers. Only towards the end of the game did he thaw out a little.
From the 46th minute for Jashari
Djibril Sow
Sow neither rises nor falls.
From the 46th minute for Ndoye
Alvyn Sanches
The youngster tries to bring some creativity into the Swiss game - it remains an attempt.
From the 46th minute for Freuler
Vincent Sierro
He wins one or two important duels in the center, but doesn't get involved enough in the offensive.
From the 66th minute for Embolo
Joël Monteiro
Too brief an appearance for a grade.
From the 66th minute for Aebischer
Silvan Widmer
Too short an outing for a grade.
From the 73rd minute for Rieder
Miro Muheim
Too short an effort for a grade.