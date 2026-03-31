Without Gregor Kobel and Granit Xhaka: The Nati starting eleven against Norway. Keystone

The 7-goal spectacle against Germany was followed by a tired game in Oslo. Switzerland play 0-0 away against Norway. The Nati players in the individual critique.

Jan Arnet

4.5 Goal Yvon Mvogo

Murat Yakin made it clear that Mvogo is the No. 2 behind Gregor Kobel. He will be in goal against Norway, his 12th international match. He had little to do in the first half, but after the change of ends Mvogo was able to distinguish himself on one or two occasions. He is not always stylish with the ball at his feet.

5 Defense Denis Zakaria

Against Germany, he looked out of his depth in his new position at right-back. Zakaria clearly feels more comfortable in a three-man defense. He made a great save after half an hour against Thorsby, who was ready to shoot. He subsequently became more involved in the attack and created the best Swiss chances of the first half. He was substituted after a good 45 minutes.

Grade: 5 Defense Manuel Akanji

His somewhat over-motivated cross to Elvedi, with which he conceded a corner kick in the opening phase, remains his only wobble. His former teammate Haaland has little to say against Akanji. A composed performance. Akanji also remains in the dressing room after the break.

Note: 4.5 Defense Nico Elvedi

Strong save against Haaland in the 26th minute. Otherwise, he mainly had to deal with the 1.95-meter tall Sörloth and usually had the upper hand in the duels. He is lucky that his hair-raising misplaced pass in the 30th minute is not punished. He is also one of the players who will experience the second half as a spectator.

4.5 Midfield Michel Aebischer

Is deployed on the right wing. He doesn't make any mistakes, but he can't provide a moment of surprise either. Aebischer is one of the few Swiss players allowed to play more than 45 minutes.

4.5 Midfield Ardon Jashari

Jashari plays Xhaka, looks for the balls and distributes them. He does a decent job, but lacks a brilliant idea. He was also substituted at the break.

Grade: 4 Midfield Remo Freuler

Less conspicuous than against Germany. Finished after 45 minutes.

Grade: 4 Midfield Fabian Rieder

For once, he plays at left-back. Started the game very well and was involved in many actions. Shortly before the break, he has the first really good Swiss chance, but doesn't hit the ball properly with his direct shot in the penalty area and doesn't get it on target. Not much more from Rieder until his substitution in the 73rd minute.

Note: 4 Sturm Ruben Vargas

Good finish before the break that goes just over the goal. Is committed, sometimes playing down the left, sometimes down the right, sometimes through the middle. However, Vargas is not really compelling today either.

Note: 4 Striker Breel Embolo

He holds his own against the tall central defenders of the Norwegians and creates space for his fellow strikers. Embolo does not get a real chance to score.

Grade: 4 Forward Dan Ndoye

Like his teammates, Ndoye is no longer as active as he was against the Germans. He also struggled with the poor pitch.

Substitutes

Note: 4 From the 46th minute for Akanji Aurèle Amenda

After a far too short back pass to Mvogo, things get dicey shortly after the change of sides. Amenda then recovers and plays solidly.

Note: 4.5 From the 46th minute for Elvedi Eray Cömert

Good performance from the Valencia mercenary. Thanks in part to him, a clean sheet at the back.

Note: 4.5 From the 46th minute for Zakaria Luca Jaquez

Jaquez has never been allowed to play this long in the national team. Plays calmly and does his job without fault.

Note: 4 From the 46th minute for Vargas Johan Manzambi

He was the weakest Swiss player against Germany. Today Manzambi was again unable to give the national team what he was repeatedly praised for in the qualifiers. Only towards the end of the game did he thaw out a little.

Note: 4 From the 46th minute for Jashari Djibril Sow

Sow neither rises nor falls.

Note: 4 From the 46th minute for Ndoye Alvyn Sanches

The youngster tries to bring some creativity into the Swiss game - it remains an attempt.

Note: 4 From the 46th minute for Freuler Vincent Sierro

He wins one or two important duels in the center, but doesn't get involved enough in the offensive.

Note: – From the 66th minute for Embolo Joël Monteiro

Too brief an appearance for a grade.

Grade: – From the 66th minute for Aebischer Silvan Widmer

Too short an outing for a grade.

Grade: – From the 73rd minute for Rieder Miro Muheim

Too short an effort for a grade.