Former national team star Ciriaco Sforza talks on blue Sport's World Cup show about how depression and anxiety gradually took over his life and how he plans to make his coaching comeback.

Ciriaco Sforza gives us a glimpse into his innermost thoughts "The depression and anxiety crept up on me"

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you In an interview with WM-Talk, Ciriaco Sforza speaks openly about depression and anxiety following his time as coach at GC. The stress of his long professional career and personal problems had left him physically and mentally exhausted.

The former national team player sought help from those around him and, later, professional psychological support. Today, Sforza says there’s no need to be ashamed of such problems.

Now the 56-year-old wants to return to coaching. He remains particularly motivated by the opportunity to nurture young talent, but he says the right environment at the club is crucial for him. Summary created with

As a player, Ciriaco Sforza was fearless. The Swiss even went head-to-head with Bayern’s then-vice president, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. “If you go to Bayern Munich, you can never be afraid,” he sums up in the World Cup talk.

After retiring as a player, Sforza moved straight into coaching in 2006. He first coached FC Luzern for two years, then returned to the Grasshoppers. After three seasons, his time with GC came to an end in 2011.

Having suicidal thoughts? You can find help here: These services are available around the clock for people in suicidal crises and for those close to them.

Dargebotene Hand helpline: Phone number 143 or www.143.ch

helpline: Phone number 143 or www.143.ch Helpline Pro Juventute (for children and teens): Phone number 147 or www.147.ch

(for children and teens): Phone number 147 or www.147.ch Additional addresses and information: www.reden-kann-retten.ch

Resources for people who have lost someone to suicide:



Refugium: Association for Survivors of Suicide



Nebelmeer: Perspectives After the Suicide of a Parent

Eventually, his body started to show signs of distress—depression and anxiety. “It all crept up on me,” Sforza recalls. His energy levels had already been “at rock bottom.” He had turned pro at just 16. Then came his career in Switzerland and abroad, followed by his coaching training. On top of that, there was the separation from his ex-wife.

The circumstances also led to “times when I said, ‘I really don’t feel like it.’” Although he looked forward to practice as the GC coach, he was often tired once he got home. “Then I’d lie down—there were even days when I didn’t want to get up at all,” explains the Wohlen native. This was out of “fear that something might happen to me.”

"There's no need to be ashamed of that"

He first sought advice from those close to him before also seeking professional psychological counseling. “That helped me tremendously,” emphasizes the 56-year-old. There’s no need to be ashamed of that. “It’s my story—it’s not just a figment of my imagination; it actually happened to me.”

The player, who has earned 79 caps, emphasizes that he is now feeling “great” again. “I’m happy and healthy.” The same goes for his family and children.

What helped him on the road to recovery was that he had become “calmer and more clear-headed.” The psychologist also gave him some important advice: “I’ve learned to say no to certain things, because I used to be too nice to others.”

An Eye for Talent

After spending a year without a club, he now wants to “get back into coaching.” He recently completed a training program with the SFL to become a sports director, but he still sees his future as a coach.

Ciri Sforza enjoys working with talented people. Image: Keystone

He has always been enthusiastic about working with young players. At GC, he was able to help develop players like Yann Sommer, Steven Zuber, Izet Hajrovic, Nzuzi Toko, and Haris Seferovic; in Lucerne, they were able to sell Fabian Lustenberger to Berlin after just a few months, according to Sforza.

01:09 Sforza über Zukunftspläne: «Ich will als Trainer wieder angreifen»

At his next stop, his focus will be less on the club and more on the people and their goals. “It just has to be the right club with the right people and the right goals—then things will really take off again.”

All episodes featuring Ciriaco Sforza in the series "USA 1994: World Cup Heroes Forever"

The full-length "Legends Talk" with Ciriaco Sforza

28:29 WM-Helden für immer: mit Ciriaco Sforza Das Wunderkind des Schweizer Fussballs redet entwaffnend ehrlich über sein Stinkstiefel-Image beim FC Bayern, fliegende Bratwürste, verbotene Discobesuche als Teenager und seine Lebenskrise.