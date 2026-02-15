Matteo wins the Super League brother duel against Nevio Di Giusto without discussion and can barely contain his grin in the joint interview with blue Sport after the game.

Luca Betschart

It took FC Luzern six attempts to secure their first competitive match win of the new year last Tuesday in a goal spectacle against GC. And the Central Swiss side took the momentum with them and put the second club from the city of Zurich in their place on Saturday.

Mario Frick's team put in a very strong performance against FC Zurich. After 68 minutes at the latest, the game was over after Lucerne's fourth goal. Matteo Di Giusto also played a big part in the commanding away win. The 25-year-old first opened the scoring in the 15th minute and then provided the assist for the decisive 3:0 after just over an hour.

"Of course the duels against each other are special"

"We had to go through a tough few weeks. The GC game gave us a huge boost, and we were able to take that momentum with us," said Di Giusto in the post-match interview, adding: "I'm happy that I can score goals and help the team."

Di Giustio should particularly enjoy scoring goals against FCZ. Because for the 25-year-old, it's also a duel with his brother Nevio, who is five years younger. "We haven't heard each other for two days. We each prepared well individually for the game. But now we'll certainly have a chat together," grins Matteo.

Nevio's joy at the family reunion at the Letzigrund is understandably limited. "I don't know if I want a hug from him after this game," he jokes, congratulating his brother on the win and admitting: "I have to be honest, I was a bit more nervous than usual today. You forget that on the pitch. But of course the duels against each other are special."

More comments on the game