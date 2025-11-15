Alexander Isak is still lagging behind his top form this season. Keystone

A win against Sweden on Saturday would virtually guarantee Switzerland a place at the 2026 World Cup. The starting position could hardly be better for the national team, as the Swedes are struggling - especially in attack.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three Swedish attacking players moved for a total of 272 million euros in the summer, but have so far fallen short of expectations.

Isak has missed the last few games at Liverpool due to injury, Elanga has lost his regular place at Newcastle and Gykökeres will miss the Swedes against Switzerland.

With a win against the Scandinavians, the national team could seal the deal on Saturday and secure their World Cup ticket - at least in theory. Show more

Alexander Isak moved to Liverpool for 145 million euros, Viktor Gyökeres to Arsenal for 65.8 million and Anthony Elanga to Newcastle for 61.40 million. Three Swedes who cost a total of 272 million last summer.

However, the trio have not yet been able to justify the high price tags either at their new clubs or in the national team. And even before the final qualifying matches, it doesn't look like they will be able to turn the tables. At least the fear of the Trident is much less than it was before the first showdown in October, which the Nati won 2-0.

Isak and Elanga in form slump, Gyökeres injured

Isak, notably the third most expensive footballer in history, has only scored one goal for Liverpool - in the League Cup against Southampton. He is still not in top form and the star striker has missed the last three games due to adductor problems. As coach Graham Potter announced on Friday evening, Isak will not be in the starting eleven against Switzerland.

Elanga has long since lost his regular place at Newcastle and has only made brief appearances of late. His season record in England: 17 games, 0 goals, 1 assist. Only Gyökeres (14 games, 6 goals) has delivered to some extent, but the Arsenal striker is out for the games against Switzerland and Slovenia with a muscle injury.

Anthony Elanga even had to sit on the bench in the national team recently - and Viktor Gyökeres is out with a muscle injury. imago

The Swedes have scored just two goals so far in the World Cup qualifiers. Even soccer dwarfs like Andorra or Moldova have scored more often. And now the team, now coached by Graham Potter, has to play away against Switzerland, who have yet to concede a single goal.

Nati want to prevent a final in Pristina

The starting position for the Nati could hardly be better. A win on Saturday in Geneva would virtually guarantee Murat Yakin's team a place at the 2026 World Cup - even if Kosovo win in Slovenia at the same time. Only a very heavy defeat three days later in Pristina could prevent a seventh tournament appearance in a row.

But beware: if the Nati remain without a win against Sweden and pick up fewer points than Kosovo, a "game of fear" looms in Pristina, in which another misstep would be taboo.