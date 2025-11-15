  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Isak, Gyökeres and Elanga in the doldrums The dreaded 272 million striker is suddenly Sweden's biggest problem

Jan Arnet

15.11.2025

Alexander Isak is still lagging behind his top form this season.
Alexander Isak is still lagging behind his top form this season.
Keystone

A win against Sweden on Saturday would virtually guarantee Switzerland a place at the 2026 World Cup. The starting position could hardly be better for the national team, as the Swedes are struggling - especially in attack.

15.11.2025, 07:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Three Swedish attacking players moved for a total of 272 million euros in the summer, but have so far fallen short of expectations.
  • Isak has missed the last few games at Liverpool due to injury, Elanga has lost his regular place at Newcastle and Gykökeres will miss the Swedes against Switzerland.
  • With a win against the Scandinavians, the national team could seal the deal on Saturday and secure their World Cup ticket - at least in theory.
Show more

Alexander Isak moved to Liverpool for 145 million euros, Viktor Gyökeres to Arsenal for 65.8 million and Anthony Elanga to Newcastle for 61.40 million. Three Swedes who cost a total of 272 million last summer.

However, the trio have not yet been able to justify the high price tags either at their new clubs or in the national team. And even before the final qualifying matches, it doesn't look like they will be able to turn the tables. At least the fear of the Trident is much less than it was before the first showdown in October, which the Nati won 2-0.

GC legend Mats Gren.

GC legend Mats Gren"From a Swedish perspective, we should be better than Switzerland"

Isak and Elanga in form slump, Gyökeres injured

Isak, notably the third most expensive footballer in history, has only scored one goal for Liverpool - in the League Cup against Southampton. He is still not in top form and the star striker has missed the last three games due to adductor problems. As coach Graham Potter announced on Friday evening, Isak will not be in the starting eleven against Switzerland.

Elanga has long since lost his regular place at Newcastle and has only made brief appearances of late. His season record in England: 17 games, 0 goals, 1 assist. Only Gyökeres (14 games, 6 goals) has delivered to some extent, but the Arsenal striker is out for the games against Switzerland and Slovenia with a muscle injury.

Anthony Elanga even had to sit on the bench in the national team recently - and Viktor Gyökeres is out with a muscle injury.
Anthony Elanga even had to sit on the bench in the national team recently - and Viktor Gyökeres is out with a muscle injury.
imago

The Swedes have scored just two goals so far in the World Cup qualifiers. Even soccer dwarfs like Andorra or Moldova have scored more often. And now the team, now coached by Graham Potter, has to play away against Switzerland, who have yet to concede a single goal.

Nati want to prevent a final in Pristina

The starting position for the Nati could hardly be better. A win on Saturday in Geneva would virtually guarantee Murat Yakin's team a place at the 2026 World Cup - even if Kosovo win in Slovenia at the same time. Only a very heavy defeat three days later in Pristina could prevent a seventh tournament appearance in a row.

But beware: if the Nati remain without a win against Sweden and pick up fewer points than Kosovo, a "game of fear" looms in Pristina, in which another misstep would be taboo.

World Cup qualifying

Football news

World Cup. Sweden hopes for Potter's magic

World CupSweden hopes for Potter's magic

National team. Switzerland is about to take the decisive step towards the World Cup

National teamSwitzerland is about to take the decisive step towards the World Cup

World Cup qualification. Croatia punch their ticket - the Netherlands are as good as through

World Cup qualificationCroatia punch their ticket - the Netherlands are as good as through

A big exclamation mark. U21 internationals go toe-to-toe with France's 320-million-strong squad

A big exclamation markU21 internationals go toe-to-toe with France's 320-million-strong squad

Woltemade scores twice. Germany fight back to win against Luxembourg and stay on course for the World Cup

Woltemade scores twiceGermany fight back to win against Luxembourg and stay on course for the World Cup

Slapstick from the U17 national team. Here Nevio Scherrer misses the empty goal from point-blank range

Slapstick from the U17 national teamHere Nevio Scherrer misses the empty goal from point-blank range