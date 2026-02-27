A former top Swiss referee was sentenced on Monday for secretly filming female footballers in the dressing room at SCR Altach. The scandal is also making waves in the women's national team.

Patrick Lämmle

The Swiss women's national team is preparing for the first matches of the World Cup qualifiers in Lausanne. Everyone involved is looking forward to the tasks ahead. You can sense this on Thursday at the media meetings with Nadine Riesen, Noemi Ivelj and Julia Simic, the new assistant coach. However, there is also a topic that casts a shadow over women's football. We are talking about the dressing room scandal in Altach.

"We've talked about it and it's simply shocking," says Riesen. "It shouldn't even be possible to do something like that. I feel very sorry for those affected. I think it's a shock and it makes you feel uncomfortable." She herself has never experienced anything like this "thank God".

"You get goosebumps in a negative sense when you hear stories like that," says Simic when asked about the scandal. What happened in Altach was "a great tragedy". The 36-year-old, who had a stalker for a while during her career as a footballer, says she has also had bad personal experiences. Although the cases are not directly comparable, "it is simply important to talk about such issues" and raise awareness among the players.

Social media is also a big issue. Although this has nothing to do with the current case in Altach, you have to be careful about how much of yourself you want to show and reveal. There is no right or wrong, but "you have to know what you want to share". As a trainer, she "also has a certain protective function for young people" and wants to point out certain things, even if you can't prevent everything.

At 19, Noemi Ivelj is still one of the young guard. She herself has not dealt with the case in Altach to any great extent. However, she has the feeling that there are quite a few cases that people don't even notice. "Actually, you shouldn't keep quiet, but it's not easy to speak out either. Sometimes you don't have the courage and you're afraid of what might happen. I think it should be much easier to talk about something like this and get help and support."

The media conference with Riesen and Ivelj in full length