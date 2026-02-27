  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"It's shocking" The dressing room scandal is also an issue in the women's national team

Patrick Lämmle

27.2.2026

A former top Swiss referee was sentenced on Monday for secretly filming female footballers in the dressing room at SCR Altach. The scandal is also making waves in the women's national team.

27.02.2026, 14:30

27.02.2026, 15:04

The Swiss women's national team is preparing for the first matches of the World Cup qualifiers in Lausanne. Everyone involved is looking forward to the tasks ahead. You can sense this on Thursday at the media meetings with Nadine Riesen, Noemi Ivelj and Julia Simic, the new assistant coach. However, there is also a topic that casts a shadow over women's football. We are talking about the dressing room scandal in Altach.

Prison sentence and fine. Top Swiss referee filmed players in dressing room - convicted

Prison sentence and fineTop Swiss referee filmed players in dressing room - convicted

"We've talked about it and it's simply shocking," says Riesen. "It shouldn't even be possible to do something like that. I feel very sorry for those affected. I think it's a shock and it makes you feel uncomfortable." She herself has never experienced anything like this "thank God".

"You get goosebumps in a negative sense when you hear stories like that," says Simic when asked about the scandal. What happened in Altach was "a great tragedy". The 36-year-old, who had a stalker for a while during her career as a footballer, says she has also had bad personal experiences. Although the cases are not directly comparable, "it is simply important to talk about such issues" and raise awareness among the players.

"I don't feel taken seriously"Swiss footballer goes public after dressing room scandal

Social media is also a big issue. Although this has nothing to do with the current case in Altach, you have to be careful about how much of yourself you want to show and reveal. There is no right or wrong, but "you have to know what you want to share". As a trainer, she "also has a certain protective function for young people" and wants to point out certain things, even if you can't prevent everything.

At 19, Noemi Ivelj is still one of the young guard. She herself has not dealt with the case in Altach to any great extent. However, she has the feeling that there are quite a few cases that people don't even notice. "Actually, you shouldn't keep quiet, but it's not easy to speak out either. Sometimes you don't have the courage and you're afraid of what might happen. I think it should be much easier to talk about something like this and get help and support."

The media conference with Riesen and Ivelj in full length

Football news

Champions League. Real and ManCity clash in the round of 16

Champions LeagueReal and ManCity clash in the round of 16

"We have taken steps backwards"Ex-NATO players are very worried about Swiss football

Europa and Conference League. Star goalie blunders, Freuler badly mowed down - the scenes of the evening in the video

Europa and Conference LeagueStar goalie blunders, Freuler badly mowed down - the scenes of the evening in the video

Changes before the World Cup?. Rule makers plan more power for the VAR

Changes before the World Cup?Rule makers plan more power for the VAR

Ex-Bayern professional. Martin Demichelis new coach of Mallorca

Ex-Bayern professionalMartin Demichelis new coach of Mallorca