The 26th Super League round opens on Saturday with a match between the league leaders and bottom of the table. Thun and Winterthur are worlds apart this season.

The numbers are brutal. On the one hand, FC Thun, who are having the best season in the club's history, and on the other, FC Winterthur, who are statistically one of the weakest teams at the bottom of the table since the Super League was introduced.

The difference between the teams after 25 games is 44 points. Thun have scored 28 goals more and conceded 44 fewer than FC Winterthur so far this season. The latter has three wins to its name, while FC Thun has recently won eight in a row, setting a new club record.

The trip to Winterthur is a small test of character for the sovereign leaders, who mathematically secured their place in the Championship Group last weekend. So much speaks in favor of the Bernese Oberlanders that there is a danger of losing focus.

Basel in Lucerne, YB in Valais

Thun's closest rivals must ensure that they do not lose sight of the top team of the season so far. St. Gallen, who are twelve points behind, play against Servette in Geneva on Saturday at the same time as Thun. Lugano and Basel, the two other teams in the top four, will conclude the matchday on Sunday against Lausanne-Sport and Lucerne respectively.

Young Boys, who play at Sion on Sunday at 14:00, could further improve their starting position in the race for a place in the Championship Group and string together a second win in the championship for the first time since the end of November - a week after the 6:1 win against Winterthur.

Visit from the FCZ fans

The 293rd Zurich derby, which takes place on Saturday evening, pits two of the weakest teams in terms of form against each other. FC Zurich have won just one of their last nine matches, while Grasshoppers are winless in seven games. Despite the disappointing league position of both clubs, the FCZ fans made it clear in the morning training session on Friday that there is a lot at stake. Around 300 supporters attended, as coach Dennis Hediger told the media conference.

"The fans will give their all to win in the stands and we should give our all to win on the pitch," said Hediger after the march, which he received very positively. "They were very close to the pitch when we played at the end. It was cool for many of our players, a special experience. That should give us energy."