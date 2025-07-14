The retiring SFA President Dominique Blanc is enjoying the European Championship in Switzerland. Keystone

SFA President Dominique Blanc has always been a supporter of women's football. After the European Championship, which is also being held in Switzerland thanks to him, he steps down. The 75-year-old is enjoying the euphoria in the country.

Dominique Blanc is lost for words. The retiring SFA President is sitting in the Culture and Congress Center in Thun on Monday afternoon. And the 75-year-old says that over the last few days he has repeatedly thought about whether he could think of a term in French to describe what he is currently experiencing in Switzerland.

"Unfortunately, nothing came to mind that would correspond to a 'summer fairytale' in French," he says. "Perhaps 'été magique' is the closest". The Vaud native laughs. Whether "fairytale" or "magical" - the essence remains the same. The European Women's Football Championship in Switzerland has so far exceeded the President's expectations.

Driving force

Blanc was the driving force behind bringing such a tournament to Switzerland. The promotion of women's football has always been important to him, and since taking office in 2019, he has worked in a wide variety of areas to ensure that the conditions for women playing football in Switzerland continue to improve.

The current European Championship tournament is probably the biggest event ever to be held in Switzerland alone, Blanc believes. "Women's football is growing so rapidly that we would certainly have to team up with a neighboring country for the next event in order to meet all requirements."

A key development that Blanc and his colleagues in the SFA are hoping for in the course of the European Championship is that the proportion of women will double in all areas: Among the players, the coaches, the referees, but also in executive functions and management bodies. The president, who will hand over his post to Peter Knäbel on August 1, is confident that this goal will be achieved by 2027 at the latest. "I have always said that there will be a time before and after the European Championships."

The parallels to the 2024 European Championship

Blanc is extremely pleased that the Swiss national team has achieved something historic at the home European Championships and will play a quarter-final for the first time on Friday, but he is less surprised than many observers from abroad. "We never had any doubts and always believed in Pia Sundhage, her staff and the players." Blanc makes a comparison with the men's national team, who experienced a difficult autumn in 2023 but then played an excellent European Championship 2024 in Germany.

With the unsuccessful Nations League and the current tournament, it's now a similar story for the women. Sometimes you have to go through difficult phases in order to be ready at the right moment. "Now the momentum is with Switzerland. The players have given their all on the pitch and won the hearts of the Swiss people. The euphoria that now reigns in the country exceeds all expectations."

Dominique Blanc wants to enjoy these emotions, which have also come to Switzerland thanks to him. He is grateful to have made a contribution to the development of women's football in Switzerland, he says. And when asked about his highlight as SFA President, he says with a mischievous smile: "That might come on Friday."

