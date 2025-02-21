The draw for the round of 16 of the Europa League was made in Nyon on Friday afternoon. Among others, Ajax Amsterdam will face Eintracht Frankfurt.
The round of 16 pairings
- Bodø/Glimt - Olympiakos
- Fenerbahce - Rangers
- Ajax Amsterdam - Eintracht Frankfurt
- Steaua Bucharest - Olympique Lyon
- Alkmaar - Tottenham
- Real Sociedad - Manchester United
- Lazio Rome - Viktoria Pilzen
- AS Roma - Athletic Bilbao
The first legs will be played on March 6, followed by the second legs on March 13. It was the last draw in this Europa League season. In the new format, a tournament tree will be drawn up to determine the path to the final.