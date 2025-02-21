The Europa League tournament tree. uefa.com

The draw for the round of 16 of the Europa League was made in Nyon on Friday afternoon. Among others, Ajax Amsterdam will face Eintracht Frankfurt.

Jan Arnet

The round of 16 pairings Bodø/Glimt - Olympiakos

Fenerbahce - Rangers

Ajax Amsterdam - Eintracht Frankfurt

Steaua Bucharest - Olympique Lyon

Alkmaar - Tottenham

Real Sociedad - Manchester United

Lazio Rome - Viktoria Pilzen

AS Roma - Athletic Bilbao Show more

The first legs will be played on March 6, followed by the second legs on March 13. It was the last draw in this Europa League season. In the new format, a tournament tree will be drawn up to determine the path to the final.

