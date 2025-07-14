Basel's St. Jakob-Park hosted the biggest crowd of this European Championship group stage. Keystone

Records are tumbling at the Women's European Championship in Switzerland. Full stadiums and goals by the meter ensure a real football festival up and down the country.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As UEFA announced on Monday, more spectators came to the stadiums at the Women's European Championship in Switzerland than ever before in a women's European Championship group stage. 461,582 people attended the 24 matches, 22 of which were sold out. Three years ago in England, the number of spectators after the preliminary round was 357,993.

The average attendance for group matches in Switzerland is 19,233. The highest attendance - 34,165 - was for the match between the German national team and Denmark (2:1) in Basel. This was the highest attendance for a preliminary round match in the history of the European Championship without the participation of the host nation.

More tickets were sold for the tournament in Switzerland before it even began than ever before at a European Championship. UEFA announced that more than 600,000 tickets had been sold.

However, the Women's EURO 2025 is not only setting new standards in terms of spectator numbers. Compared to the two previous tournaments, which were also played in a format with 16 teams in four groups of four, this year saw the most goals scored: 89 so far, giving an average of 3.7 goals per game. In England in 2022, the average was 3.46 per game, and in the Netherlands in 2017 it was 2.1.

