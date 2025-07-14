  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

22 out of 24 matches sold out The home European Championship sets a record for spectators and goals in the group stage

SDA

14.7.2025 - 20:47

Basel's St. Jakob-Park hosted the biggest crowd of this European Championship group stage.
Basel's St. Jakob-Park hosted the biggest crowd of this European Championship group stage.
Keystone

Records are tumbling at the Women's European Championship in Switzerland. Full stadiums and goals by the meter ensure a real football festival up and down the country.

Keystone-SDA

14.07.2025, 20:47

14.07.2025, 22:57

As UEFA announced on Monday, more spectators came to the stadiums at the Women's European Championship in Switzerland than ever before in a women's European Championship group stage. 461,582 people attended the 24 matches, 22 of which were sold out. Three years ago in England, the number of spectators after the preliminary round was 357,993.

The average attendance for group matches in Switzerland is 19,233. The highest attendance - 34,165 - was for the match between the German national team and Denmark (2:1) in Basel. This was the highest attendance for a preliminary round match in the history of the European Championship without the participation of the host nation.

More tickets were sold for the tournament in Switzerland before it even began than ever before at a European Championship. UEFA announced that more than 600,000 tickets had been sold.

However, the Women's EURO 2025 is not only setting new standards in terms of spectator numbers. Compared to the two previous tournaments, which were also played in a format with 16 teams in four groups of four, this year saw the most goals scored: 89 so far, giving an average of 3.7 goals per game. In England in 2022, the average was 3.46 per game, and in the Netherlands in 2017 it was 2.1.

The action is also happening outside the stadiums

More from the department

Is he staying after all?. Xhaka flies to Rio with Bayer despite transfer rumors

Is he staying after all?Xhaka flies to Rio with Bayer despite transfer rumors

Transfer is perfect. Superstar Luka Modric moves from Real Madrid to Italy

Transfer is perfectSuperstar Luka Modric moves from Real Madrid to Italy

European Championship ticker. Rap star backs Alisha Lehmann ++ Italian celebrates Bachelor's degree

European Championship tickerRap star backs Alisha Lehmann ++ Italian celebrates Bachelor's degree