  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

EM25 For Luyet and Potier, the European Championship dream is over

SDA

13.6.2025 - 15:53

19-year-old Naomi Luyet had to leave the Swiss team
19-year-old Naomi Luyet had to leave the Swiss team
Keystone

After the first week of preparation for the home European Championships, Swiss national coach Pia Sundhage has made her first changes to the squad.

Keystone-SDA

13.06.2025, 15:53

In addition to Ramona Bachmann, who suffered a torn cruciate ligament in training on Wednesday through no fault of her own, the recently recovered Naomi Luyet and Noémie Potier had to leave the team on Friday.

"We are all very sad for Ramona," said Sundhage. "She is an important player for this team. Her commitment and experience would have been very valuable for the tournament. Losing her at this stage is a big blow - not just from a footballing point of view, but also as a person. We wanted to give Naomi a chance to show herself. Unfortunately, the tournament has come too soon for her."

In return, Lia Wälti, Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic and Seraina Piubel will join the team in Nottwil on Monday morning.

More from the department

Terchoun and Sow suffer too.

Terchoun and Sow suffer too"Ramona Bachmann would have deserved the home European Championships the most"

A unique experience. Swiss fans announce the European Championship squad

A unique experienceSwiss fans announce the European Championship squad

"The first step is to say: crap"Bayern's sports director Max Eberl talks about the failed Wirtz transfer