Opening ceremony The European Championship tournament opens with a colorful and vocal opening ceremony

SDA

2.7.2025 - 21:30

The European Championship was officially opened in Basel
The European Championship was officially opened in Basel
Keystone

At 8.45 pm the time had come. The 14th European Women's Football Championship in Switzerland was officially opened on Wednesday evening with an opening ceremony lasting around 15 minutes.

Keystone-SDA

02.07.2025, 21:30

02.07.2025, 21:55

In a colorful choreography, flags of all 16 participating nations, who will play for the title in this European Championship tournament until the end of July, were spread out on the lawn of the sold-out St. Jakob-Park.

Accompanied by the sound of alphorns and a picture that all spectators projected into the stadium with colored leaves, the backdrop was impressive even before the kick-off of the Swiss national team's first European Championship match against Norway. When the Swiss singer Beatrice Egli performed the Swiss Psalm with strong support from the crowd, a tournament got underway that is set to be as long a celebration as possible, and not just for the Swiss fans.

