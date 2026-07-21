FC Thun narrowly missed out on a win against Dinamo Zagreb. The equalizer came just before the final whistle. Here's what the players and coach had to say about the draw in the first leg of the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

Here's what it's all about FC Thun put on a strong performance against Dinamo Zagreb, especially in the first half, but had to withstand a lot of pressure after the break and conceded the 1-1 equalizer in the 86th minute.

Coach Gian-Luca Privitelli called it a fair draw, praised his team's performance, and highlighted the effort of his young players.

Captain Marco Bürki and Nils Reichmuth view the draw as a source of encouragement despite the late goal they conceded, and they are optimistic about the second leg as well as the start of the season. Summary created with

FC Thun put on a strong performance against Dinamo Zagreb. In the first half, the team from the Bernese Oberland was the better side, but the tide turned after halftime. Zagreb pressed hard, Thun defended valiantly, but ultimately conceded the equalizer in the 86th minute. Coach Gian-Luca Privitelli, captain Marco Bürki, and midfielder Nils Reichmuth spoke with “SRF” about the first-leg draw:

Gian-Luca Privitelli

“We can be satisfied with the first half. After that, we paid the price. The second half belonged to Dinamo Zagreb. The draw is a fair result. After halftime, Zagreb found good solutions. But I’m very, very satisfied. FC Thun is a joy to watch. There were four or five players from our own youth academy on the field. What more could you ask for? They play for the crest (points to the Thun crest on his chest).»

Marco Bürki

“You never know where you stand in the first game of the season. It was a good performance by us against a team of such high quality. In the second half, we struggled at times, but we defended well. We were still able to land a few key strikes, though. The draw is a good result. Our European dream is definitely still alive. We can head to Zagreb feeling good.”

Nils Reichmuth

“It’s extremely disappointing to concede a goal so late in the game. But we knew what we were up against. We played very well for long stretches of the match. The only thing left for us now is to focus on the positives. We did a lot of things well in the game. Now we have to put that goal behind us as quickly as possible. We’re back in action again on Saturday (with the Super League opener against Lucerne, ed.)."