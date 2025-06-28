A few months ago, Elvira Herzog was proclaimed the regular goalkeeper by national team coach Sundhage, now she is being demoted shortly before the start of the European Championship. An unparalleled goalkeeping farce, with a big loser.

Michael Wegmann

Shortly before the European Championship kick-off, it's clear: Pia Sundhage is making Livia Peng the new No.1 in the Nati goal and demoting Elvira Herzog to the bench.

Moser understands this in sporting terms, but not at all in this way. "The way it went is anything but good and not professional. Completely incomprehensible, a lot went wrong in terms of communication." Show more

In November 2024, national team coach Pia Sundhage proclaims Elvira Herzog the number one goalkeeper in Switzerland after a year without a goalkeeping hierarchy. "In view of the home European Championship, it is very important to establish the hierarchy early on so that everyone gets used to their role," says goalkeeping coach Nadine Angerer at the time.

Livia Peng is disappointed. Herzog is happy. "There's no way of measuring how happy I am about it," says Herzog, who started her career at the Zurich district club FC Unterstrass and has been playing in the Bundesliga for years.

Standing in goal at the European Championships is a great honor for her, says Herzog, who has already suffered many disappointments in her young career. For example, she was left out of the World Cup squad for Australia.

"Shaved just before the start, Herzog is the big loser"

Now the next blow. Shortly before the start of the European Championship, the hierarchy in the national team goal is turned upside down once again. Livia Peng stands between the posts, Herzog, who is still being presented as Switzerland's new "No. 1" in numerous monthly magazines, sits on the bench.

When asked whether she is now the number one, Peng says after the final whistle in the 4:1 test against the Czech Republic: "Yes!" Peng is happy, Herzog is disappointed. Shortly before the European Championship kick-off, she is maneuvered out of the goal. For former national team captain Martina Moser, this is incomprehensible. "The way it went is anything but good and professional. Completely incomprehensible, a lot went wrong in terms of communication."

Moser feels sorry for Herzog, with whom she once played together. "You're looking forward to playing as No. 1 at your home European Championships and you're shaved shortly before the start. Elvira is now the big loser, which is extremely hard for her."

Herzog is clearly frustrated and disappointed when she learns this week that she is being demoted. At the end of the goalie posse, she looks down the tube.

"I'm missing a little self-criticism from Sundhage"

And what does Sundhage say about her goalie hack? The Swede says that calling out Herzog as her regular keeper was the right decision at the time: "I don't regret it and would do it again."

"When I hear that, I find Pia Sundhage's self-criticism a little lacking. So much has gone wrong in this whole goalie issue," says Michael Wegmann, Head of blue News Sport.

From a purely sporting point of view, however, Moser can understand the decision. "For me, it's the right decision in the end. Livia has taken another step forward, she has a strong presence and good processes." Wegmann, Head of blue News Sport, also understands the decision in favor of Peng. "She's strong with the ball on her feet and has a good presence and release."

But that doesn't make it any easier or more bearable for Herzog.

