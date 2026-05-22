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From promoted team to champions The fairy tale of Thun - and you're right in the middle of it

Syl Battistuzzi

22.5.2026

From promoted team to champions! At the start of the season, no-one would have bet on the blatant underdogs. But in the end, Thun lifted the trophy. blue Sport followed the Bernese Oberland team up close during their fairytale championship season. Watch the documentary live from 8pm.

22.05.2026, 16:58

22.05.2026, 17:56

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • FC Thun sensationally became Swiss champions after being promoted.
  • blue Sport reconstructs the biggest surprise in Swiss football history in a 50-minute documentary.
  • You can watch the movie on blue Zoom from 8 pm.
Show more

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