From promoted team to champions! At the start of the season, no-one would have bet on the blatant underdogs. But in the end, Thun lifted the trophy. blue Sport followed the Bernese Oberland team up close during their fairytale championship season. Watch the documentary live from 8pm.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Thun sensationally became Swiss champions after being promoted.

blue Sport reconstructs the biggest surprise in Swiss football history in a 50-minute documentary.

You can watch the movie on blue Zoom from 8 pm. Show more

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