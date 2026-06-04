Curaçao is taking part in the World Cup for the first time. In a group with Germany, Ecuador and the Ivory Coast, advancing would be a sensation. FCZ player Livano Comenencia is right in the middle of the fairytale.

"Anything is possible against Germany" The Curaçao fairytale - and an FCZ player is right in the middle of it

No time? blue News summarizes for you Curaçao has qualified for the World Cup for the first time, making sporting history in the process.

FCZ professional Livano Comenencia, who describes the emotional scenes after the decisive victory as one of the greatest moments of his life, is right in the middle of it.

The team consists almost exclusively of players born in the Netherlands with roots on the Caribbean island.

Despite the difficult group with Germany, Ecuador and the Ivory Coast, Comenencia believes his country has a chance.

"I was shaking all over. Then I immediately started crying. We all hugged each other, the fans came onto the pitch. Then we prayed and thanked God that we were able to achieve this."

The World Cup is just around the corner when Livano Comenencia tells this anecdote. The FC Zurich defender, who plays as a midfielder in his favorite position in the national team, describes the evening in November when Curaçao qualified for the World Cup for the first time to a small group of media representatives. With a population of around 155,000 and an area of 444 square kilometers, the Caribbean state is the smallest country ever to take part in a World Cup.

The 22-year-old speaks calmly. And yet his joy is clear to see. He smiles throughout the conversation. He keeps saying: "We've made history." As if he has to keep reminding himself to really believe it.

Dutch-born - with one exception

Comenencia tells the story. About the qualification, about Curaçao, about how proud it makes him to play for his parents' country of origin. He actually grew up in the Netherlands and went through all the youth levels there. However, this applies to the majority of the team.

With the exception of Tahith Chong, who once played for Werder Bremen, not a single player is a native of Curaçao. They were all born in the Netherlands - where they benefited from a professional football education. Many of them still play in the Eredivisie, the highest league in the Netherlands.

The fact that so many talented players in the Netherlands have roots in the Caribbean has to do with the country's colonial past. Curaçao has been a colony of the Netherlands since the 17th century. Since October 2010, the island has been an autonomous country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

"Baseball used to be the most popular sport in Curaçao. Since we qualified, it's been football," says Comenencia. It feels good to be a kind of role model for the next generation. "There are other talented players in the Netherlands who have roots in Curaçao." Comenencia plays for them. So that young players don't decide against Curaçao just because the Netherlands has a better chance of winning a major tournament.

"Nothing is impossible"

On the world's biggest football stage, Comenencia will be faced with a major challenge in the very first game. Germany await in the opener. "I can hardly wait to play against players like Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala," says Comenencia. It will be tough, but he wants to show his qualities.

And he doesn't want to talk down his country - the smallest ever to take part in a World Cup - even in comparison with the really big nations. "We play to win," says Comenencia. "We play eleven against eleven, not eleven against five. Anything is possible, even against Germany." Advancing is not impossible - especially because his team is probably underestimated as underdogs.

It is not impossible, but getting through the group stage would be a second football fairytale for Curaçao. In addition to Germany as world number 10, the Ivory Coast and Ecuador await. Both teams are ranked significantly higher than Curaçao in the world rankings - Côte d'Ivoire in 34th place and Ecuador in 23rd. Curaçao is in 82nd place.

For Comenencia and his team-mate, participating in the World Cup is already a dream come true. "I dream every day. About what the games will be like, about how I'll play. I love imagining things like that," says Comenencia. And he hopes that what he dreams will come true.

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