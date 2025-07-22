Unstoppable despite her visual impairment The fairytale story behind England's goalkeeping heroine

Hannah Hampton during one of her penalty saves against Sweden. Keystone

Hannah Hampton is the celebrated heroine after her semi-final win against Sweden and causes great laughter at the press conference afterwards. The fact that she is England's number 1 is nothing short of a miracle due to her visual impairment.

Patrick Lämmle

In the penalty shoot-out, England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton becomes the celebrated heroine and is named "Player of the Match". As such, the post-match press conference is a must-attend event. And that's where the 24-year-old causes a roar of laughter. In the middle of the press conference, she receives a video call from home and answers it (video below). She will also be called upon against Italy on Tuesday evening (21:00).

The fact that Hampton is in goal at all is testament to her irrepressible will to prove it to everyone. Because her story sounds almost too crazy to be true. Because Hampton was born cross-eyed, she underwent three operations in the first three years of her life. However, this did not completely cure her visual impairment. "I basically have no depth perception, so I can't judge distances," she revealed in a podcast a few years ago. A story she has to tell again and again.

What does this mean in everyday life? "When I want to pour water and I'm not holding the cup, I miss it completely." She also recalls a dinner with her teammates at Chelsea: "I poured water for everyone and completely missed, so the whole table was soaking wet. Everyone laughed at me because of course they knew!"

The doctors advised her not to play football

How she still managed to become a goalkeeper - and one of the best in the world - she doesn't really have an explanation for. If the doctors had had their way, she would have stopped playing soccer. But that was not an option for her. On the contrary, she wants to prove to everyone that she can do it. Broken fingers or a bleeding nose can't stop her. "I had to adjust my position to stretch out my hands to catch the ball. It's quite hard to catch a ball."

She became European champion in 2022 as substitute goalkeeper and runner-up in 2023: Hannah Hampton is England's number 1 at a final tournament for the first time at the current European Championship. Imago

It gets even crazier when Hampton tells us that she actually started out as a striker. As a twelve-year-old, she stood between the posts for the first time because the goalkeeper in England's junior team was injured. Hampton has so much talent that she will soon have to decide which position she wants to play in. She actually wants to do both, but sooner or later that won't be possible. In the end, she opted for goalkeeper.

"It's going great at the moment, but I do miss scoring goals," she said two days before the 4-0 win over the Netherlands in the group stage. Although she didn't score in that game, she did provide an assist with one of her dreaded long balls. Sometimes the striker does come through.

Livia Peng becomes Hampton's teammate

Hampton have been playing in the top English league since 2017. First at Birmingham, then at Aston Villa and since 2023 at English champions Chelsea. She will have competition there next season - in the person of Swiss national team goalkeeper Livia Peng.

