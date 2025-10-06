  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Omar Adlani The FCB women have a new head coach

SDA

6.10.2025 - 11:34

The FC Basel women's team has a new coach: Omar Adlani.
The FC Basel women's team has a new coach: Omar Adlani.
Screenshot: x.com/FCBasel1893

The FC Basel women's team has a new coach. Canadian-Algerian dual national Omar Adlani is now in charge of the current third-placed team in the Women's Super League.

Keystone-SDA

06.10.2025, 11:34

06.10.2025, 11:47

The 35-year-old Adlani was most recently assistant coach at the men's team of Algerian record champions JS Kabylie. On the women's side, he spent several years as head coach of Finnish first division club FC Honka.

Adlani succeeds German Kim Kulig, who was sacked a month ago after just two games of the new season. Croatian Kristina Sundov, who has been working as head coach on an interim basis since then, will continue to support the coaching team as an assistant as part of her role as talent manager, which she took on in the summer.

More from the department

Super League. GC striker Plange banned for three matches

Super LeagueGC striker Plange banned for three matches

From Bajrami to Rakitic. Here is the long list of Nati changers

From Bajrami to RakiticHere is the long list of Nati changers

Mercenary check. Beney shoots ManCity to victory ++ Wälti sings before Juve debut ++ Schertenleib with assist

Mercenary checkBeney shoots ManCity to victory ++ Wälti sings before Juve debut ++ Schertenleib with assist