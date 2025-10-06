The FC Basel women's team has a new coach: Omar Adlani. Screenshot: x.com/FCBasel1893

The FC Basel women's team has a new coach. Canadian-Algerian dual national Omar Adlani is now in charge of the current third-placed team in the Women's Super League.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 35-year-old Adlani was most recently assistant coach at the men's team of Algerian record champions JS Kabylie. On the women's side, he spent several years as head coach of Finnish first division club FC Honka.

Adlani succeeds German Kim Kulig, who was sacked a month ago after just two games of the new season. Croatian Kristina Sundov, who has been working as head coach on an interim basis since then, will continue to support the coaching team as an assistant as part of her role as talent manager, which she took on in the summer.