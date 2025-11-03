Coach Pia Sundhage must vacate the national team post. Nick Potts/PA Wire/dpa

The expiring contract of national team coach Pia Sundhage will not be extended despite her enthusiasm for the European Championship, the Swiss Football Association announced on Monday evening.

Michael Wegmann

The contract of national team coach Pia Sundhage expires at the end of the year, but the decision has now been made as to whether she will stay on. The Swiss Football Association (SFA) does not want to continue with the Swede and is parting ways with her with immediate effect.

The succession process is underway so that the new coach can get to know and coach the national team in the last two games of the year,the association writes.

"I would have liked to continue this journey"

"It has been a great pleasure and honor to accompany this Swiss national team over the past two years. We have learned a lot as a team, grown together and written an unforgettable chapter in the history of Swiss women's football with the home European Championship. I would have liked to continue this journey. I am surprised by the SFA's decision, but I respect it," said Sundhage.

"I wish the team and Swiss football nothing but the best - and that the passion we felt this summer lives on," said Pia Sundhage, commenting on the decision.

Successful, but also a bit of a pain

Sundhage, whose successful career included two Olympic gold medals (with the USA) and the FIFA World Coach of the Year award, was also uncomfortable and demanding. For example, she tied a continuation to the condition that she was given a full-time assistant "to get the best out of me." Not all of her players supported her with her style either.

"Pia Sundhage took over the 2024 team in a difficult phase and led them through an unforgettable European Championship in our country. Together with the players and staff, she has laid the foundations for a promising future in Swiss women's football. We would like to thank Pia and her coaching staff and wish them all the best for the future," said SFA President Peter Knäbel.

The qualifying phase for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil begins next February and ends with the play-offs in December of next year. The draw for the European groups will take place next Tuesday, November 4, in Nyon. We will soon find out who will lead the Swiss team at the tournament.

Der SFV und Pia Sundhage haben sich darauf geeinigt, die Zusammenarbeit per sofort zu beenden

L’ASF et Pia Sundhage ont convenu de mettre un terme à leur collaboration avec effet immédiat

L'ASF e Pia Sundhage hanno concordato di terminare la loro collaborazione con effetto… pic.twitter.com/W3DVLNgjEA — 🇨🇭 Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) November 3, 2025