The relegation battle in the Super League could hardly be more exciting. Winterthur, Grasshoppers and Yverdon are separated by just one point ahead of the final round on Thursday. blue Sport is right up close.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thursday evening sees the big showdown in the Super League basement. Winterthur (against Sion), GC (against St.Gallen) and Yverdon (against Zurich) will be playing simultaneously to be or not to be.

The three teams will be fighting hard ahead of the final round.

blue Sport is broadcasting the relegation thriller live in a conference . The games will kick off at 8.30 pm. Show more

Winterthur's great race to catch up

Winterthur have the best starting position. Coach Uli Forte's team has one point more than GC and Yverdon and will play in the Super League next season if they beat Sion at home. Still bottom of the table at the end of March, twelve points behind third-last Yverdon, Winterthur have since gained 17 points in eight games. Last Saturday, they came from 2-0 down at home against Yverdon to earn a point in extremis with a converted penalty in the 96th minute. It is precisely because of this resilience that Forte is convinced they can stay in the league. However, the first home game of the season against Sion was lost 3-1.

GC coach Oral: "Everyone knows what's at stake"

Grasshopper Club Zürich, who play St.Gallen at home, at least have the barrage (against Aarau) in their own hands thanks to their clearly better goal difference compared to Yverdon. The record champions already contested this last season against Thun (aggregate score 3:2). The change of ownership in January 2024 from the Chinese owners around Jenny Wang to Los Angeles FC has not yet brought the desired success. The new beacon of hope is Alain Sutter, who has GC DNA and replaced Stephan Schwarz as head of sport on May 5. For now, however, the aim is to prevent the next relegation after 2019.

St.Gallen is not one of GC's favorite opponents. The last win against the team from eastern Switzerland dates back to August 6, 2022, with five defeats and four draws since then. The Zurich side have lost all three of their matches in the current championship. "I don't sense any tension, everyone knows what's at stake," said GC coach Tomas Oral at the pre-match press conference. His recipe: "We have to be very active, but must not make the mistake of acting headlessly." St.Gallen are very good at switching play. Commenting on the difficult situation, Oral said: "If I'm honest, I knew that we were up against relegation until the last matchday."

Yverdon's refereeing trouble

Yverdon will welcome FC Zurich, against whom they have lost three times this season, for the final match. The Vaud side are without a win in nine games (five draws) and will probably have to end this run to avoid relegation. The anger over the harshly whistled penalty in stoppage time in Winterthur, which led to a 2-2 draw, was huge. Yverdon even lodged an official complaint, as the club wrote on its website. The penalty was a decision that was difficult to understand and had a direct impact on the outcome of a game of great importance. For Antonio Marchesano, the penalty was "a great impertinence. It's easy to whistle against the little ones."

Head referee Dani Wermelinger said in an interview with blue Sport: "The reality is that people work both on the pitch and in the VAR in Volketswil, and people make mistakes from time to time. But I can understand that you react emotionally after such a penalty is whistled in the 95th minute." In Thursday's showdown in the relegation battle, the referees "who are in the best shape" will now be used.

If Yverdon, which like GC has American owners, manages to stay in the Super League for the second time in a row despite having the worst starting position, it would be tantamount to a premiere. Until now, the club has never been in the top division for more than two seasons in a row.

