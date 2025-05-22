After the less than exhilarating Europa League final, there are also critical voices in the international press. In the Sun, there is talk of the "ultimate rumble goal".

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tottenham win the Europa League final against Manchester United 1:0.

It is Tottenham's first European Cup since 1984 and thanks to winning the Europa League, Spurs qualify for the upcoming Champions League.

ManUtd will not play in Europe next season. "The defeat is the final nail in the coffin of the Red Devils' worst season in the 21st century," writes the Spanish newspaper "AS". Show more

🇬🇧 Great Britain

"The Sun: "No wonder the ultimate rumble goal makes the difference in a European Cup final between 16th and 17th in the Premier League. It could have been an own goal from Luke Shaw, it could have been a push over the line from Brennan Johnson."

"The Daily Mail: "Tottenham fans have been teased for years and now it's their time for a party. And boy is it a party."

"The Times": "After 6297 days, eight coaches and four heartbreaking finals, Spurs secure their first European Cup since 1984 with Brennan Johnson's goal."

"The Mirror: "Tottenham Spur's 17-year trophy drought is over after Spurs emerge victorious from the Premier League's battle of the disappointed in Bilbao. Brennan Johnson smuggled the ball over the line three minutes before half-time in a desperately poor Europa League final in which Manchester United failed to inspire."

🇪🇸 Spain:

"AS:"Ruben Amorim's Manchester United had to wait until the final in Bilbao to lose their first game in the competition. The defeat is the final nail in the coffin of the Red Devils' worst season in the 21st century."

"Marca":"Ange Postecoglou fulfilled his promise to "win a title in his second year", qualify for the next Champions League and knock out a United team that was down in a dramatic comeback season. And all this two years after Harry Kane's departure from London. The irony of football."

🇮🇹 Italy:

"La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Spurs celebrate at the end of an ugly game between two teams in the lower echelons of the Premier League."

🇫🇷 France:

"L'Equipe": "41 years later. Winner over Manchester United in the Europa League final, Tottenham claim their first European success in 41 years."

"Ouest France": "Tottenham win a boring final, a dark season for Manchester United. In a duel between two teams fighting at all costs to save their season, Spurs were more solid and united against the Red Devils, who were unable to respond to Brennan Johnson's opening goal."

🇨🇭Schweiz:

"Blick": "A final of a European competition can hardly be more of a crisis duel."

🇦🇹 Austria:

"Krone": "The only goal in a game with very few chances was actually the result of an own goal by Luke Shaw, but the goal in the 42nd minute was credited to Tottenham's Brennan Johnson, which is why he finished the competition with five goals for the season."

🇳🇱 Netherlands:

"De Telegraaf ": "Micky van de Ven's heroic role helps Spurs win the Europa League against Manchester United."

"De Volkskrant": "The long wait is over. The laughter of the opponents fell silent. The grumbling of coach Ange Postecoglou has subsided. Tears of joy could flow freely. Tottenham Hotspur, the big name, has finally won another big trophy."

🇺🇲 USA:

"ESPN: "Both teams went into the game under huge pressure after a magnificently disappointing Premier League season, United 16th and Spurs 17th. But Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou kept his promise that he always wins something in his second season."

