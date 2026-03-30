In the Super League, the Championship and Relegation Group will begin on April 25 Keystone

The Swiss Football League has scheduled the last five rounds of the Super League. All teams have the same number of home and away games this season.

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The participants in the Championship Group and the Relegation Group have been determined since the weekend before last and the constellation is such that this time all teams will have 19 home and 19 away games after 38 rounds. Accordingly, in rounds 34 to 38, those clubs will play at home that had to play away in the same duel in rounds 23 to 33.

The final rounds will take place over two days, from April 25 to May 17. On the final two match days, the three matches in the respective groups are scheduled at the same time. It is striking that the designated champions Thun do not have a home game at the end of the season, but have to play at St. Gallen, who are currently their closest rivals. Lugano and Basel, currently in third and fourth place, will also meet on the same day in a duel that could decide the last European Cup place.

In the Relegation Group, the most explosive duel will take place in the 37th round when Grasshoppers, who are in second-last place, host bottom-placed Winterthur on May 12.