Raphael Wicky "The fire is burning, I'm ready to be back on the line"

Tobias Benz

2.10.2025

Raphael Wicky analyzes the UEFA Champions League matches for blue Sport am Mittwoch. The 48-year-old reveals that he is ready to be back on the touchline himself soon.

02.10.2025, 13:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Raphael Wicky analyzes the Champions League matches of the league phase for blue Sport on Wednesday.
  • The 48-year-old reveals that he is ready to stand on the touchline again.
Show more

"I've become a dad and have really enjoyed the last three months with my son and my wife," Raphael Wicky tells blue Sport about his current life situation. He is also still studying at the University of St.Gallen, the 48-year-old reveals.

But when will Wicky be back in the football business and on the touchline? The Valais native, who has already worked as a coach at FC Basel (2017 - 2018), in Chicago (2019 - 2021) and most recently at the Bernese Young Boys (2022 - 2024), reveals: "The fire is burning! I'm ready and open to be back on the line at some point."

Meanwhile, the premier class on blue Sport on Wednesday evening continues to spur Wicky on: "When I'm at Champions League games myself or here in the studio, I have to say, those were wonderful moments," says the blue football expert. "I'd love to experience them again, but it's not that easy to get back into it."

Fellow expert Mladen Petric already has an idea: "I'd like to see him in our old home, in Hamburg."

All the games, all the goals. Clear BVB victory despite slapstick goal against ++ Juve and ManCity squander victory shortly before the end

All the games, all the goalsClear BVB victory despite slapstick goal against ++ Juve and ManCity squander victory shortly before the end

