These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil
These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil
Here is the most important information and schedule for the 10th edition of the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil.
Where and when will the Women’s World Cup take place?
Where and when will the Women’s World Cup take place?
- The Women’s World Cup will be held in Brazil – marking the first time the tournament has been hosted in South America.
- The final tournament will be held from June 25 to July 25, 2027.
Allocation of spots
Allocation of the 32 spots for the 2027 Women’s World Cup
- AFC (Asia): Six direct qualifying spots + Two playoff spots
- CAF (Africa): Four direct spots + two playoff spots
- CONCACAF (North, Central America, and the Caribbean): Four direct spots + two playoff spots
- CONMEBOL (South America): Three direct qualifying spots (including host Brazil) + Two playoff spots
- OFC (Oceania): One direct spot + One playoff spot
- UEFA (Europe): Eleven direct spots + One playoff spot
- Intercontinental Playoff Tournament: Three spots
Teams already qualified
These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil
These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil
World Cup Qualification for Teams from Europe
World Cup qualification for teams from Europe
- Four group winners from League A (Germany, Denmark, Spain, and France) have qualified directly for the 2027 World Cup.
- 32 teams, including Switzerland, have qualified for the playoffs. The draw will take place on June 18.
- The 16 winners of the first playoff round will advance to the second round.
- 7 of the 8 winners from the second round qualify for the World Cup.
- The weakest winner on paper from the second playoff round does not qualify directly for the World Cup and must still survive the intercontinental playoffs.
- Playoff dates: The first round takes place between October 7 and 13, and the second round between November 26 and December 5.
- The intercontinental playoffs will not take place until February 2027.
The host cities
The host cities for the 2027 World Cup
- Belo Horizonte (Mineirão Stadium)
- Brasília (National Stadium)
- Fortaleza (Castelão Arena)
- Porto Alegre (Beira-Rio Stadium)
- Recife (Pernambuco Arena)
- Rio de Janeiro (Maracanã Stadium)
- Salvador (Fonte Nova Arena)
- São Paulo (Itaquera Arena).
The venues for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil
The venues for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil
All previous World Cup champions
Past World Champions
- USA: 4 (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019)
- Germany: 2 (2003, 2007)
- Norway: 1 (1995)
- Japan: 1 (2011)
- Spain: 1 (2023)
World Cup all-time leading scorers
All-time leading scorers
- 1. Marta (BRA): 17
- 2. Birgit Prinz (GER): 14 / Abby Wambach (USA): 14
- 4. Michelle Akers (USA): 12
- 5. Cristiane (BRA) / Sun Wen (CHN) / Bettina Wiegmann (GER): 11