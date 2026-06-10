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2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil The first 14 teams have been confirmed – and here’s what’s next for the Swiss women’s national team

Patrick Lämmle

10.6.2026

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil
These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Brazil:</strong> seeded as host country. Will Marta and co. win Brazil's first World Cup title?

Brazil: seeded as host country. Will Marta and co. win Brazil's first World Cup title?

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Australia:</strong> The Matildas with superstar Sam Kerr made it to the semi-finals at their home World Cup in 2023.

Australia: The Matildas with superstar Sam Kerr made it to the semi-finals at their home World Cup in 2023.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>South Korea:</strong> The Taegeuk Ladies are making their fifth appearance at a World Cup.

South Korea: The Taegeuk Ladies are making their fifth appearance at a World Cup.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>North Korea:</strong> Back at a Women's World Cup for the first time since 2011, but not to be underestimated. At U-17 and U-20 level, the women from North Korea are the reigning world champions.

North Korea: Back at a Women's World Cup for the first time since 2011, but not to be underestimated. At U-17 and U-20 level, the women from North Korea are the reigning world champions.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>China:</strong> The tenth Women's World Cup will be held in Brazil - China will be taking part for the ninth time (as hosts in 1991 and 2007).

China: The tenth Women's World Cup will be held in Brazil - China will be taking part for the ninth time (as hosts in 1991 and 2007).

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Japan:</strong> The 2011 world champions have yet to miss a World Cup and are among the title contenders.

Japan: The 2011 world champions have yet to miss a World Cup and are among the title contenders.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Philippines:</strong> The Philippines lost their first ever World Cup match 2-0 to Switzerland. They have now qualified for the World Cup for the second time in a row.

Philippines: The Philippines lost their first ever World Cup match 2-0 to Switzerland. They have now qualified for the World Cup for the second time in a row.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Argentina:</strong> On the penultimate matchday of CONMEBOL qualifying, Argentina secured their World Cup ticket for the fifth time.

Argentina: On the penultimate matchday of CONMEBOL qualifying, Argentina secured their World Cup ticket for the fifth time.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Colombia</strong>: The 2023 quarter-finalists have qualified for the World Cup for the fourth time.

Colombia: The 2023 quarter-finalists have qualified for the World Cup for the fourth time.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>New Zealand:</strong> The Football Ferns are making their sixth consecutive appearance at a World Cup. At the 2023 World Cup on home soil, the group stage was the final stop. Switzerland secured group victory back then with a 0-0 draw against New Zealand.

New Zealand: The Football Ferns are making their sixth consecutive appearance at a World Cup. At the 2023 World Cup on home soil, the group stage was the final stop. Switzerland secured group victory back then with a 0-0 draw against New Zealand.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Germany:</strong> The DFB team has never missed a World Cup and has already won the title twice (2003 and 2007).

Germany: The DFB team has never missed a World Cup and has already won the title twice (2003 and 2007).

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Denmark:</strong> At the end of the group stage, Denmark celebrated a 4:1 away win against Serbia and finished first in Group 1 of League A, ahead of Italy and Sweden. The World Cup ticket is thus in the bag.

Denmark: At the end of the group stage, Denmark celebrated a 4:1 away win against Serbia and finished first in Group 1 of League A, ahead of Italy and Sweden. The World Cup ticket is thus in the bag.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>France:</strong> Les Bleues clinch their World Cup ticket thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Northern Ireland on the final matchday.

France: Les Bleues clinch their World Cup ticket thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Northern Ireland on the final matchday.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Spain:</strong> The reigning world champions have their backs to the wall ahead of their final two group games. But then they swept European champions England off the pitch 4:0, followed by a 6:1 away win against Iceland. Spain ultimately won the group ahead of England, who were level on points, and progressed to the World Cup.

Spain: The reigning world champions have their backs to the wall ahead of their final two group games. But then they swept European champions England off the pitch 4:0, followed by a 6:1 away win against Iceland. Spain ultimately won the group ahead of England, who were level on points, and progressed to the World Cup.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil
These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Brazil:</strong> seeded as host country. Will Marta and co. win Brazil's first World Cup title?

Brazil: seeded as host country. Will Marta and co. win Brazil's first World Cup title?

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Australia:</strong> The Matildas with superstar Sam Kerr made it to the semi-finals at their home World Cup in 2023.

Australia: The Matildas with superstar Sam Kerr made it to the semi-finals at their home World Cup in 2023.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>South Korea:</strong> The Taegeuk Ladies are making their fifth appearance at a World Cup.

South Korea: The Taegeuk Ladies are making their fifth appearance at a World Cup.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>North Korea:</strong> Back at a Women's World Cup for the first time since 2011, but not to be underestimated. At U-17 and U-20 level, the women from North Korea are the reigning world champions.

North Korea: Back at a Women's World Cup for the first time since 2011, but not to be underestimated. At U-17 and U-20 level, the women from North Korea are the reigning world champions.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>China:</strong> The tenth Women's World Cup will be held in Brazil - China will be taking part for the ninth time (as hosts in 1991 and 2007).

China: The tenth Women's World Cup will be held in Brazil - China will be taking part for the ninth time (as hosts in 1991 and 2007).

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Japan:</strong> The 2011 world champions have yet to miss a World Cup and are among the title contenders.

Japan: The 2011 world champions have yet to miss a World Cup and are among the title contenders.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Philippines:</strong> The Philippines lost their first ever World Cup match 2-0 to Switzerland. They have now qualified for the World Cup for the second time in a row.

Philippines: The Philippines lost their first ever World Cup match 2-0 to Switzerland. They have now qualified for the World Cup for the second time in a row.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Argentina:</strong> On the penultimate matchday of CONMEBOL qualifying, Argentina secured their World Cup ticket for the fifth time.

Argentina: On the penultimate matchday of CONMEBOL qualifying, Argentina secured their World Cup ticket for the fifth time.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Colombia</strong>: The 2023 quarter-finalists have qualified for the World Cup for the fourth time.

Colombia: The 2023 quarter-finalists have qualified for the World Cup for the fourth time.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>New Zealand:</strong> The Football Ferns are making their sixth consecutive appearance at a World Cup. At the 2023 World Cup on home soil, the group stage was the final stop. Switzerland secured group victory back then with a 0-0 draw against New Zealand.

New Zealand: The Football Ferns are making their sixth consecutive appearance at a World Cup. At the 2023 World Cup on home soil, the group stage was the final stop. Switzerland secured group victory back then with a 0-0 draw against New Zealand.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Germany:</strong> The DFB team has never missed a World Cup and has already won the title twice (2003 and 2007).

Germany: The DFB team has never missed a World Cup and has already won the title twice (2003 and 2007).

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Denmark:</strong> At the end of the group stage, Denmark celebrated a 4:1 away win against Serbia and finished first in Group 1 of League A, ahead of Italy and Sweden. The World Cup ticket is thus in the bag.

Denmark: At the end of the group stage, Denmark celebrated a 4:1 away win against Serbia and finished first in Group 1 of League A, ahead of Italy and Sweden. The World Cup ticket is thus in the bag.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>France:</strong> Les Bleues clinch their World Cup ticket thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Northern Ireland on the final matchday.

France: Les Bleues clinch their World Cup ticket thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Northern Ireland on the final matchday.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Spain:</strong> The reigning world champions have their backs to the wall ahead of their final two group games. But then they swept European champions England off the pitch 4:0, followed by a 6:1 away win against Iceland. Spain ultimately won the group ahead of England, who were level on points, and progressed to the World Cup.

Spain: The reigning world champions have their backs to the wall ahead of their final two group games. But then they swept European champions England off the pitch 4:0, followed by a 6:1 away win against Iceland. Spain ultimately won the group ahead of England, who were level on points, and progressed to the World Cup.

Image: Imago

Here is the most important information and schedule for the 10th edition of the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

10.06.2026, 16:40

Where and when will the Women’s World Cup take place?

Where and when will the Women’s World Cup take place?

  • The Women’s World Cup will be held in Brazil – marking the first time the tournament has been hosted in South America.
  • The final tournament will be held from June 25 to July 25, 2027.
Show more

Allocation of spots

Allocation of the 32 spots for the 2027 Women’s World Cup

  • AFC (Asia): Six direct qualifying spots + Two playoff spots
  • CAF (Africa): Four direct spots + two playoff spots
  • CONCACAF (North, Central America, and the Caribbean): Four direct spots + two playoff spots
  • CONMEBOL (South America): Three direct qualifying spots (including host Brazil) + Two playoff spots
  • OFC (Oceania): One direct spot + One playoff spot
  • UEFA (Europe): Eleven direct spots + One playoff spot
  • Intercontinental Playoff Tournament: Three spots
Show more

Teams already qualified

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil
These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Brazil:</strong> seeded as host country. Will Marta and co. win Brazil's first World Cup title?

Brazil: seeded as host country. Will Marta and co. win Brazil's first World Cup title?

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Australia:</strong> The Matildas with superstar Sam Kerr made it to the semi-finals at their home World Cup in 2023.

Australia: The Matildas with superstar Sam Kerr made it to the semi-finals at their home World Cup in 2023.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>South Korea:</strong> The Taegeuk Ladies are making their fifth appearance at a World Cup.

South Korea: The Taegeuk Ladies are making their fifth appearance at a World Cup.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>North Korea:</strong> Back at a Women's World Cup for the first time since 2011, but not to be underestimated. At U-17 and U-20 level, the women from North Korea are the reigning world champions.

North Korea: Back at a Women's World Cup for the first time since 2011, but not to be underestimated. At U-17 and U-20 level, the women from North Korea are the reigning world champions.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>China:</strong> The tenth Women's World Cup will be held in Brazil - China will be taking part for the ninth time (as hosts in 1991 and 2007).

China: The tenth Women's World Cup will be held in Brazil - China will be taking part for the ninth time (as hosts in 1991 and 2007).

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Japan:</strong> The 2011 world champions have yet to miss a World Cup and are among the title contenders.

Japan: The 2011 world champions have yet to miss a World Cup and are among the title contenders.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Philippines:</strong> The Philippines lost their first ever World Cup match 2-0 to Switzerland. They have now qualified for the World Cup for the second time in a row.

Philippines: The Philippines lost their first ever World Cup match 2-0 to Switzerland. They have now qualified for the World Cup for the second time in a row.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Argentina:</strong> On the penultimate matchday of CONMEBOL qualifying, Argentina secured their World Cup ticket for the fifth time.

Argentina: On the penultimate matchday of CONMEBOL qualifying, Argentina secured their World Cup ticket for the fifth time.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Colombia</strong>: The 2023 quarter-finalists have qualified for the World Cup for the fourth time.

Colombia: The 2023 quarter-finalists have qualified for the World Cup for the fourth time.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>New Zealand:</strong> The Football Ferns are making their sixth consecutive appearance at a World Cup. At the 2023 World Cup on home soil, the group stage was the final stop. Switzerland secured group victory back then with a 0-0 draw against New Zealand.

New Zealand: The Football Ferns are making their sixth consecutive appearance at a World Cup. At the 2023 World Cup on home soil, the group stage was the final stop. Switzerland secured group victory back then with a 0-0 draw against New Zealand.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Germany:</strong> The DFB team has never missed a World Cup and has already won the title twice (2003 and 2007).

Germany: The DFB team has never missed a World Cup and has already won the title twice (2003 and 2007).

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Denmark:</strong> At the end of the group stage, Denmark celebrated a 4:1 away win against Serbia and finished first in Group 1 of League A, ahead of Italy and Sweden. The World Cup ticket is thus in the bag.

Denmark: At the end of the group stage, Denmark celebrated a 4:1 away win against Serbia and finished first in Group 1 of League A, ahead of Italy and Sweden. The World Cup ticket is thus in the bag.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>France:</strong> Les Bleues clinch their World Cup ticket thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Northern Ireland on the final matchday.

France: Les Bleues clinch their World Cup ticket thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Northern Ireland on the final matchday.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Spain:</strong> The reigning world champions have their backs to the wall ahead of their final two group games. But then they swept European champions England off the pitch 4:0, followed by a 6:1 away win against Iceland. Spain ultimately won the group ahead of England, who were level on points, and progressed to the World Cup.

Spain: The reigning world champions have their backs to the wall ahead of their final two group games. But then they swept European champions England off the pitch 4:0, followed by a 6:1 away win against Iceland. Spain ultimately won the group ahead of England, who were level on points, and progressed to the World Cup.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil
These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Brazil:</strong> seeded as host country. Will Marta and co. win Brazil's first World Cup title?

Brazil: seeded as host country. Will Marta and co. win Brazil's first World Cup title?

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Australia:</strong> The Matildas with superstar Sam Kerr made it to the semi-finals at their home World Cup in 2023.

Australia: The Matildas with superstar Sam Kerr made it to the semi-finals at their home World Cup in 2023.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>South Korea:</strong> The Taegeuk Ladies are making their fifth appearance at a World Cup.

South Korea: The Taegeuk Ladies are making their fifth appearance at a World Cup.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>North Korea:</strong> Back at a Women's World Cup for the first time since 2011, but not to be underestimated. At U-17 and U-20 level, the women from North Korea are the reigning world champions.

North Korea: Back at a Women's World Cup for the first time since 2011, but not to be underestimated. At U-17 and U-20 level, the women from North Korea are the reigning world champions.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>China:</strong> The tenth Women's World Cup will be held in Brazil - China will be taking part for the ninth time (as hosts in 1991 and 2007).

China: The tenth Women's World Cup will be held in Brazil - China will be taking part for the ninth time (as hosts in 1991 and 2007).

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Japan:</strong> The 2011 world champions have yet to miss a World Cup and are among the title contenders.

Japan: The 2011 world champions have yet to miss a World Cup and are among the title contenders.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Philippines:</strong> The Philippines lost their first ever World Cup match 2-0 to Switzerland. They have now qualified for the World Cup for the second time in a row.

Philippines: The Philippines lost their first ever World Cup match 2-0 to Switzerland. They have now qualified for the World Cup for the second time in a row.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Argentina:</strong> On the penultimate matchday of CONMEBOL qualifying, Argentina secured their World Cup ticket for the fifth time.

Argentina: On the penultimate matchday of CONMEBOL qualifying, Argentina secured their World Cup ticket for the fifth time.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Colombia</strong>: The 2023 quarter-finalists have qualified for the World Cup for the fourth time.

Colombia: The 2023 quarter-finalists have qualified for the World Cup for the fourth time.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>New Zealand:</strong> The Football Ferns are making their sixth consecutive appearance at a World Cup. At the 2023 World Cup on home soil, the group stage was the final stop. Switzerland secured group victory back then with a 0-0 draw against New Zealand.

New Zealand: The Football Ferns are making their sixth consecutive appearance at a World Cup. At the 2023 World Cup on home soil, the group stage was the final stop. Switzerland secured group victory back then with a 0-0 draw against New Zealand.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Germany:</strong> The DFB team has never missed a World Cup and has already won the title twice (2003 and 2007).

Germany: The DFB team has never missed a World Cup and has already won the title twice (2003 and 2007).

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Denmark:</strong> At the end of the group stage, Denmark celebrated a 4:1 away win against Serbia and finished first in Group 1 of League A, ahead of Italy and Sweden. The World Cup ticket is thus in the bag.

Denmark: At the end of the group stage, Denmark celebrated a 4:1 away win against Serbia and finished first in Group 1 of League A, ahead of Italy and Sweden. The World Cup ticket is thus in the bag.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>France:</strong> Les Bleues clinch their World Cup ticket thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Northern Ireland on the final matchday.

France: Les Bleues clinch their World Cup ticket thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Northern Ireland on the final matchday.

Image: Imago

These teams have qualified for the Women's World Cup 2027 in Brazil. <strong>Spain:</strong> The reigning world champions have their backs to the wall ahead of their final two group games. But then they swept European champions England off the pitch 4:0, followed by a 6:1 away win against Iceland. Spain ultimately won the group ahead of England, who were level on points, and progressed to the World Cup.

Spain: The reigning world champions have their backs to the wall ahead of their final two group games. But then they swept European champions England off the pitch 4:0, followed by a 6:1 away win against Iceland. Spain ultimately won the group ahead of England, who were level on points, and progressed to the World Cup.

Image: Imago

World Cup Qualification for Teams from Europe

World Cup qualification for teams from Europe

  • Four group winners from League A (Germany, Denmark, Spain, and France) have qualified directly for the 2027 World Cup.
  • 32 teams, including Switzerland, have qualified for the playoffs. The draw will take place on June 18.
  • The 16 winners of the first playoff round will advance to the second round.
  • 7 of the 8 winners from the second round qualify for the World Cup.
  • The weakest winner on paper from the second playoff round does not qualify directly for the World Cup and must still survive the intercontinental playoffs.
  • Playoff dates: The first round takes place between October 7 and 13, and the second round between November 26 and December 5.
  • The intercontinental playoffs will not take place until February 2027.
Show more

The host cities

The host cities for the 2027 World Cup

  • Belo Horizonte (Mineirão Stadium)
  • Brasília (National Stadium)
  • Fortaleza (Castelão Arena)
  • Porto Alegre (Beira-Rio Stadium)
  • Recife (Pernambuco Arena)
  • Rio de Janeiro (Maracanã Stadium)
  • Salvador (Fonte Nova Arena)
  • São Paulo (Itaquera Arena).
Show more
The venues for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil
The venues for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil. Belo Horizonte (Mineirão Stadium)

Belo Horizonte (Mineirão Stadium)

Image: Keystone

The venues for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil. Brasília (National Stadium)

Brasília (National Stadium)

Image: Keystone

The venues for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil. Fortaleza (Castelão Arena)

Fortaleza (Castelão Arena)

Image: Keystone

The venues for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil. Porto Alegre (Beira Rio Stadium)

Porto Alegre (Beira Rio Stadium)

Image: Keystone

The venues for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil. Recife (Pernambuco Arena)

Recife (Pernambuco Arena)

Image: Keystone

The venues for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil. Rio de Janeiro (Maracanã Stadium)

Rio de Janeiro (Maracanã Stadium)

Image: Keystone

The venues for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil. Salvador (Fonte Nova Arena)

Salvador (Fonte Nova Arena)

Image: Keystone

The venues for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil. São Paulo (Itaquera Arena)

São Paulo (Itaquera Arena)

Image: wikipedia.org

The venues for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil
The venues for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil. Belo Horizonte (Mineirão Stadium)

Belo Horizonte (Mineirão Stadium)

Image: Keystone

The venues for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil. Brasília (National Stadium)

Brasília (National Stadium)

Image: Keystone

The venues for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil. Fortaleza (Castelão Arena)

Fortaleza (Castelão Arena)

Image: Keystone

The venues for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil. Porto Alegre (Beira Rio Stadium)

Porto Alegre (Beira Rio Stadium)

Image: Keystone

The venues for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil. Recife (Pernambuco Arena)

Recife (Pernambuco Arena)

Image: Keystone

The venues for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil. Rio de Janeiro (Maracanã Stadium)

Rio de Janeiro (Maracanã Stadium)

Image: Keystone

The venues for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil. Salvador (Fonte Nova Arena)

Salvador (Fonte Nova Arena)

Image: Keystone

The venues for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil. São Paulo (Itaquera Arena)

São Paulo (Itaquera Arena)

Image: wikipedia.org

All previous World Cup champions

Past World Champions

  • USA: 4 (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019)
  • Germany: 2 (2003, 2007)
  • Norway: 1 (1995)
  • Japan: 1 (2011)
  • Spain: 1 (2023)
Show more

World Cup all-time leading scorers

All-time leading scorers

  • 1. Marta (BRA): 17
  • 2. Birgit Prinz (GER): 14 / Abby Wambach (USA): 14
  • 4. Michelle Akers (USA): 12
  • 5. Cristiane (BRA) / Sun Wen (CHN) / Bettina Wiegmann (GER): 11
Show more

Women's Soccer

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Suddenly a question mark for the starting lineup?. Widmer:

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Condemned to watch from the sidelines. Maguire, Gnabry, and Co.: This All-Star Team Will Be Missing from the World Cup

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World Cup ticker. German magazine dissects Swiss national team jersey:

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Embolo and his goal against Cameroon.

Embolo and his goal against Cameroon"You feel like a hero - and a traitor at the same time"