2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil
The first 14 teams have been confirmed – and here’s what’s next for the Swiss women’s national team
<strong>Brazil:</strong> seeded as host country. Will Marta and co. win Brazil's first World Cup title?
Image: Imago
Where and when will the Women’s World Cup take place?
Where and when will the Women’s World Cup take place?
- The Women’s World Cup will be held in Brazil – marking the first time the tournament has been hosted in South America.
- The final tournament will be held from June 25 to July 25, 2027.
Allocation of the 32 spots for the 2027 Women’s World Cup
- AFC (Asia): Six direct qualifying spots + Two playoff spots
- CAF (Africa): Four direct spots + two playoff spots
- CONCACAF (North, Central America, and the Caribbean): Four direct spots + two playoff spots
- CONMEBOL (South America): Three direct qualifying spots (including host Brazil) + Two playoff spots
- OFC (Oceania): One direct spot + One playoff spot
- UEFA (Europe): Eleven direct spots + One playoff spot
- Intercontinental Playoff Tournament: Three spots
<strong>Brazil:</strong> seeded as host country. Will Marta and co. win Brazil's first World Cup title?
Image: Imago
World Cup Qualification for Teams from Europe
World Cup qualification for teams from Europe
- Four group winners from League A (Germany, Denmark, Spain, and France) have qualified directly for the 2027 World Cup.
- 32 teams, including Switzerland, have qualified for the playoffs. The draw will take place on June 18.
- The 16 winners of the first playoff round will advance to the second round.
- 7 of the 8 winners from the second round qualify for the World Cup.
- The weakest winner on paper from the second playoff round does not qualify directly for the World Cup and must still survive the intercontinental playoffs.
- Playoff dates: The first round takes place between October 7 and 13, and the second round between November 26 and December 5.
- The intercontinental playoffs will not take place until February 2027.
The host cities for the 2027 World Cup
- Belo Horizonte (Mineirão Stadium)
- Brasília (National Stadium)
- Fortaleza (Castelão Arena)
- Porto Alegre (Beira-Rio Stadium)
- Recife (Pernambuco Arena)
- Rio de Janeiro (Maracanã Stadium)
- Salvador (Fonte Nova Arena)
- São Paulo (Itaquera Arena).
Belo Horizonte (Mineirão Stadium)
Image: Keystone
All previous World Cup champions
Past World Champions
- USA: 4 (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019)
- Germany: 2 (2003, 2007)
- Norway: 1 (1995)
- Japan: 1 (2011)
- Spain: 1 (2023)
World Cup all-time leading scorers
All-time leading scorers
- 1. Marta (BRA): 17
- 2. Birgit Prinz (GER): 14 / Abby Wambach (USA): 14
- 4. Michelle Akers (USA): 12
- 5. Cristiane (BRA) / Sun Wen (CHN) / Bettina Wiegmann (GER): 11