At the weekend, Union coach Steffen Baumgart gave the finger during the match against Frankfurt. He joins the list of football representatives who also failed to control themselves.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Union coach Steffen Baumgart got carried away with an obscene gesture: He showed his middle finger during the game against Frankfurt.

In the history of football, many a footballer or coach has shown the inglorious finger.

With Massimo Busacca, even a world referee once couldn't control his nerves for a moment. Show more

Union Berlin won a dramatic match against Eintracht Frankfurt 4:3, with Union coach Steffen Baumgart making the headlines after being shown a red card shortly before the end of normal time after complaining and kicking a paper ball onto the pitch. TV footage also showed him briefly pointing his middle finger towards the pitch after shaking his head.

Union coach Steffen Baumgart shows his middle finger. picture: screenshot dazn

When asked about this, Baumgart denied having made the gesture: "No." He later admitted in the press conference: "I was looking into space. Which way was it going? In no direction. It was all good. That was an emotion because of the previous video evidence."

Other coaches and players - and even a referee - have also been tempted to make obscene gestures. The following five are particularly memorable.

Ottmar Hitzfeld

On October 12, 2012, national team coach Ottmar Hitzfeld gave Spanish referee David Fernández Borbalán the middle finger - twice, in fact - during Switzerland's World Cup qualifier against Norway.

After the incident, Hitzfeld initially claimed that the gesture was "directed at himself". The outrage was huge, Hitzfeld later apologized publicly, but he was nevertheless banned for two games by FIFA.

Mario Balotelli

In the match between FC Basel and FC Sion, the new star signing from Valais, Mario Balotelli, is booed by the fans. He reacts by pointing his middle finger in the direction of the crowd. He is not shown a red card because both the referee and the VAR miss the action.

Balotelli goes on the offensive before the association has decided on a penalty. In a statement, which he published in three languages on Instagram, the Italian resorted to drastic words: "Swiss FA: I don't know what kind of mafia you are in, but believe me, players like me are not proud to play in a league where injustice, corruption and incompetence prevail."

As a result, Balotelli was banned for two matches.

Stefan Effenberg

At the 1994 World Cup, Stefan Effenberg puts in a poor performance in the third group game against South Korea and is booed by his own fans. Effenberg reacted with his middle finger - a gesture that had consequences. The midfielder was kicked out of the team by coach Berti Vogts. Only when Vogts resigned in 1998 did Effenberg make his DFB comeback for two games.

Stefan Effenberg had a bad day against South Korea at the 1994 World Cup and acknowledged the whistles of the German fans by giving them the finger. imago images / WEREK

Massimo Busacca

In May 2009, Massimo Busacca blew the whistle for the Champions League final between FC Barcelona and Manchester United. Less than half a year later, the man from Ticino is on duty for the Cus match between Baden and YB. Busacca was scorned by the Bernese fans and gave them the middle finger in response: "If it really happened that I gave the fans the finger, then it was a human reaction. I was insulted and provoked from the very first minute," Busacca later told Blick.

Busacca was banned for three seasons, but the incident did not put a dent in his career. In January 2010, he was named world referee of the past season by the IFFHS.

At the time, Blick ran the headline: Stinky finger scandal. bild: screenshot srf

Samir Ramizi

In October 2022, Winterthur secured its first home win against GC in 37 years. Samir Ramizi's winning goal in the 1-0 win against the record champions made him the match-winner. After the final whistle, however, the midfielder caused a negative stir. Because he was apparently insulted by the GC fans, he gave them the middle finger and the league subsequently banned Ramizi for two games.