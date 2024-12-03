The second Zurich derby as the main course - Gallery The next Zurich derby: Nikola Katic and Lee Young-Jun battling for the ball last Saturday Image: Keystone Ricardo Moniz quarreled with the referee against GC Image: Keystone The sending off of Umeh Emmanuel met with incomprehension from FCZ coach Moniz Image: Keystone Tomas Oral should get his first win as GC coach on Tuesday Image: Keystone The Rankmatte in Langenthal hosts a Cup round of 16 tie for the first time Image: Keystone The second Zurich derby as the main course - Gallery The next Zurich derby: Nikola Katic and Lee Young-Jun battling for the ball last Saturday Image: Keystone Ricardo Moniz quarreled with the referee against GC Image: Keystone The sending off of Umeh Emmanuel met with incomprehension from FCZ coach Moniz Image: Keystone Tomas Oral should get his first win as GC coach on Tuesday Image: Keystone The Rankmatte in Langenthal hosts a Cup round of 16 tie for the first time Image: Keystone

Four days after the special clash in the Super League, Grasshoppers and FC Zurich will face each other again in the cup round of 16 on Tuesday. Unlike the 1:1, this time there will be a winner.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The next Zurich derby will take place in the Swiss Cup round of 16 on Tuesday evening at 8pm. On Saturday, GC and FCZ drew 1-1.

Last Saturday's police intervention during the GC fans' march was a talking point. Many of the GC supporters missed the game due to the four-hour police check.

In sporting terms, both FC Zurich and Super League bottom club GC are going through a difficult phase. Show more

What caused tempers to flare at last Saturday's derby?

The Zurich derby last Saturday is a curiosity in the rivalry between the two clubs, which will soon have lasted 288 games. In an atmosphere that was spooky for a long time, with one group of fans initially not even in the stadium and the other refraining from the usual support in protest, the teams played a weak game.

In an interview with blue Sport after the game, GC captain Amir Abrashi spoke of a scandal that the GC fans were excluded.

FCZ coach Ricardo Moniz, on the other hand, explained at the media conference after the match that the game was decided by "a disastrous referee". The league's disciplinary commission therefore initiated proceedings and Moniz was given a deadline to make a statement.

What happened to the GC fans on the Duttweilerbrücke?

The fact that most of the GC curve remained empty is due to the intervention of the police. After firecrackers were set off during the fan march, the police surrounded around 500 GC fans on the Duttweiler Bridge and carried out identity checks for over four hours.

The following day, the city police shared photos showing material seized during the checks: "These items justify the checks," the police told blue Sport.

Seized Stapo material The Zurich city police share pictures of material seized from GC fans on the Duttweiler Bridge. Image: Bild: Stadtpolizei Zürich Image: Bild: Stadtpolizei Zürich Image: Bild: Stadtpolizei Zürich Seized Stapo material The Zurich city police share pictures of material seized from GC fans on the Duttweiler Bridge. Image: Bild: Stadtpolizei Zürich Image: Bild: Stadtpolizei Zürich Image: Bild: Stadtpolizei Zürich

The Zurich city police explained why the FCZ fans were not checked as follows: "The FCZ fans hardly set off any dangerous firecrackers. Pyro was let off, but mostly smoke. If something dangerous had happened there, we would have had to react there too."

Will fans be prevented from marching into the stadium again?

After the police cracked down on Saturday, the question arises as to what will happen on Tuesday to keep the fans under control and prevent riots. When asked by blue Sport, the Zurich city police explained: "We will react within the framework of proportionality in order to guarantee public safety."

The GC fans criticized this proportionality last Saturday: "An above-average number of innocent people suffered. It's disproportionate to lock up 500 people to take a few people out," one GC fan was quoted as saying by blue Sport.

Where are the fan groups meeting today?

The FCZ fans will refrain from marching through the city. The Südkurve has chosen the square in front of the Letzigrund as the meeting point. The GC fans want to meet in front of the Prime Tower. It is quite possible that this time they will take the Hardbrücke instead of the Duttweilerbrücke as usual.

How bad are the Zurich teams actually in form?

FC Zurich have been without a win for four games, Grasshoppers since the end of September. Moniz, who is very demanding of his players, regrets that his FCZ have not been able to live up to their role as favorites in recent games. "We often react too emotionally to setbacks. That sets us back," said the Dutchman, who is not known for his calm manner.

Moniz explained his role by saying that he had to counteract the situation. Now is the time to build up the players and give the team backing. FCZ's slump in form has not had any major impact so far and they are still at the top of the table. For GC, on the other hand, the Cup is the only way to escape the relegation battle from the league.

Under new coach Tomas Oral, GC have at least managed two draws, meaning that the German has taken the small steps announced at his presentation. "A good coach, a football lover and a hard worker," says Moniz about his colleague, with whom he worked within the RB Leipzig organization in 2010.

How did the last Cup derbies go?

After the two small steps, Oral could make the first big one. Quarter-finals in the Cup are no longer a matter of course for the Grasshoppers. The record winners of the competition have only reached the last eight twice in the last ten years. The Cup record in the matches with FCZ remains positive, with 10 of the 15 encounters with the city rivals going to GC, including the one that everyone thinks of when they recall Zurich Cup duels: The 6:5 after extra time in March 2004.

The last Cup derbies Semi-final, February 18, 2018: FC Zurich - Grasshoppers 2:1

Quarter-final, March 4, 2015: FC Zurich - Grasshoppers 1:0 n.V.

Quarter-final, April 17, 2013: FC Zurich - Grasshoppers 1:2 n.V.

Semi-final, March 3, 2004: Grasshoppers - FC Zurich 6:5 n.V. Show more

