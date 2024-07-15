Xherdan Shaqiri's retirement from the national team is causing a stir on social media. Picture: Keystone

Xherdan Shaqiri draws a line under his impressive Nati career. The reactions to the announced retirement prove it: The magic dwarf's strokes of genius are unforgettable.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the age of 32 and after 125 games, Xherdan Shaqiri is ending his national team career. The retirement of the exceptional player has triggered numerous reactions.

Many fans have reacted to the news on social media and numerous companions have also spoken out. Show more

"Legend", "Swiss King", "Biggest Baller" - Xherdan Shaqiri is being celebrated on social media following his retirement from the national team. Current Nati stars such as Fabian Schär, Noah Okafor, Fabian Rieder, Steven Zuber, Zeki Amdouni, Yvon Mvogo and Ruben Vargas are posting on Instagram, as are former teammates Johan Djourou, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

But that's by no means all of them. Dejan Lovren, once Shaqiri's team-mate at Liverpool, commented: "Bravo, Brudi." Haris Seferovic wishes his former team-mate "only the best". And Breel Embolo writes: "Big big big big big shaq 🥲💔."

Sports presenter Jeff Baltermia notes: "On the pitch and in the interviews - always incomparable! Congratulations on an exceptional national team career." Expert Benjamin Huggel reacts with a wink: "Great, what you've achieved. Really strong, Furzknoten." Some comments from potential FCB supporters who are flirting with a Shaqiri return are also not to be overlooked. "Thanks for everything! And now to FCB heime ko", demands user miki_baur, for example.

More on Shaqiri's retirement from the national team