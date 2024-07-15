  1. Residential Customers
From Fabinho to Huggel The football world bows to "Swiss King" Xherdan Shaqiri

Luca Betschart

15.7.2024

Xherdan Shaqiri's retirement from the national team is causing a stir on social media.
Picture: Keystone

Xherdan Shaqiri draws a line under his impressive Nati career. The reactions to the announced retirement prove it: The magic dwarf's strokes of genius are unforgettable.

15.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • At the age of 32 and after 125 games, Xherdan Shaqiri is ending his national team career. The retirement of the exceptional player has triggered numerous reactions.
  • Many fans have reacted to the news on social media and numerous companions have also spoken out.
Show more

"Legend", "Swiss King", "Biggest Baller" - Xherdan Shaqiri is being celebrated on social media following his retirement from the national team. Current Nati stars such as Fabian Schär, Noah Okafor, Fabian Rieder, Steven Zuber, Zeki Amdouni, Yvon Mvogo and Ruben Vargas are posting on Instagram, as are former teammates Johan Djourou, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

But that's by no means all of them. Dejan Lovren, once Shaqiri's team-mate at Liverpool, commented: "Bravo, Brudi." Haris Seferovic wishes his former team-mate "only the best". And Breel Embolo writes: "Big big big big big shaq 🥲💔."

Sports presenter Jeff Baltermia notes: "On the pitch and in the interviews - always incomparable! Congratulations on an exceptional national team career." Expert Benjamin Huggel reacts with a wink: "Great, what you've achieved. Really strong, Furzknoten." Some comments from potential FCB supporters who are flirting with a Shaqiri return are also not to be overlooked. "Thanks for everything! And now to FCB heime ko", demands user miki_baur, for example.

More on Shaqiri's retirement from the national team

"It's time"Xherdan Shaqiri ends his Nati career

"I regret it very much"This is what Nati coach Yakin says about his contract and Shaqiri's resignation

The football world is amazed. Rooney, Ibra and Ronaldo can pack it in - Xherdan Shaqiri makes history

The football world is amazedRooney, Ibra and Ronaldo can pack it in - Xherdan Shaqiri makes history

European Championship news

Azerbaijan dismantled. The Nati miss several top chances and still win 3:0

Azerbaijan dismantledThe Nati miss several top chances and still win 3:0

Training trouble at the champions. Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso kicks players out

Training trouble at the championsLeverkusen coach Xabi Alonso kicks players out

Germany. Stuttgart sign former St. Gallen player Demirovic from Augsburg

GermanyStuttgart sign former St. Gallen player Demirovic from Augsburg

Five teams skim off the top. How much money the Super League clubs get for their European Championship players

Five teams skim off the topHow much money the Super League clubs get for their European Championship players

Great honor for Nati player. Manuel Akanji named by UEFA in the top 11 of the European Championships

Great honor for Nati playerManuel Akanji named by UEFA in the top 11 of the European Championships