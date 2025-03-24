  1. Residential Customers
Ball boy celebrated as a hero The football world laughs at this Germany goal against Italy

24.3.2025 - 07:23

Teenager Noel Urbaniak is used as a ball boy for the first time in Dortmund. His quick reaction helps the DFB team significantly with the second goal. The national coach also likes it.

DPA

24.03.2025, 07:38

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Despite leading 3-0, Germany only drew 3-3 against Italy, but thanks to their 2-1 win in the first leg, they reached the Nations League semi-finals.
  • 15-year-old ball boy Noel Urbaniak plays a decisive role in Germany's second goal.
  • "What killed us was the second goal," said Italian coach Luciano Spalletti after the game.
  • The ball boy is praised by the national coach after the game, receives a gift from Kimmich and DFB sports director Rudi Völler promises him free tickets for the next home game.
Show more

After his magical moment with DFB captain Joshua Kimmich, Noel Urbaniak first got in touch with his mom. The 15-year-old ball boy had to talk straight away about his incredible experience at the Nations League quarter-final between Germany and Italy.

"I threw the ball straight to Jo, we made eye contact beforehand. I've never experienced anything like that before. That was my first time as a ball boy. It feels really good," Urbaniak told RTL. It was the teenager's reaction that made Jamal Musiala's 2:0 possible in the first place.

Spectacle in the Nations League. France, Germany, Spain and Portugal in the Final Four

Urbaniak had the presence of mind to throw the ball straight to Kimmich after Gianluigi Donnarumma's save. The latter noticed Italy's inattentiveness in the penalty area and, following a corner, played the ball straight into the middle, where Musiala was completely free and was able to finish into an empty goal. Donnarumma was still struggling with his front men at this point.

"The second goal killed us"

This action was decisive for Italy coach Luciano Spalletti. "What killed us was the second goal," said the Italian coach. He always puts himself in front of his players, but the action was fatal.

Julian Nagelsmann praised the ball boy, but especially Kimmich and Musiala. "The ball boy is doing well. But the decisive player is Josh, who wants the ball quickly. And then also Jamal, who is clever," said the national coach.

Was the situation planned? No, said the national coach. "You can't rehearse that. Then you'd have to take the goalkeeper to the opposing team's training session. That was a very intelligent move by both of them," said Nagelsmann.

Völler promises a free ticket

After the final whistle, the ball boy and Kimmich met for a photo together on the sidelines. "Jo signed the ball and said thank you," said the boy. DFB sporting director Rudi Völler promised: "He'll get a free ticket for the next home game."

The 15-year-old then also received special praise from Nagelsmann. "Absolutely world class from all three of them," said Nagelsmann. He was referring to Kimmich, Musiala - and ball boy Noel Urbaniak.

