Diogo Jota died in a traffic accident early on Thursday morning. Numerous sports stars have spoken out following the incident - including Cristiano Ronaldo, Jürgen Klopp and Rafael Nadal.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Diogo Jota died in a traffic accident at the age of 28.

"It makes no sense," Cristiano Ronaldo writes on Instagram. In June, Ronaldo and Jota lifted the Nations League trophy together for Portugal. Show more

Diogo Jota is dead. The former Liverpool and Portuguese national team player died in a traffic accident on Thursday.

The incident shook the football world. Cristiano Ronaldo wrote on Instagram: "It doesn't make sense. We were just together in the national team, you just got married. I send my heartfelt condolences to your family, your wife and your children and wish them all the strength in the world. I know that you will always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you."

Liverpool also responded on social media. They are "deeply shocked". However, the club does not wish to comment further on the event at present and respects the privacy of the relatives.

Portugal's national team also expressed its condolences: "The Portuguese Football Association and the whole of Portuguese football are deeply shocked by the death of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva this morning in Spain." He was not only a fantastic player, "but also an exceptional person who was respected by all his teammates and opponents, who radiated an infectious joy and was a point of reference in his community."

In June, they were still on the pitch together: Diogo Jota and Cristiano Ronaldo. IMAGO/Eibner

Nadal and Klopp also react

Jürgen Klopp (ex-Liverpool coach): "I'm struggling with this moment. There must be a higher meaning - but I can't see it. The news of the death of Diogo and his brother André breaks my heart. Diogo was not only a fantastic player, but also a great friend, a loving husband and a caring father. We will miss you immensely. All my thoughts, prayers and strength go out to Rute, the children, family, friends and everyone who loved them. Rest in peace."

The scene of the car crash that killed Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother. KEYSTONE

Rafael Nadal: "What sad and painful news. All my love, affection and support go to his wife, children, family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Diogo Jota and André Silva."

Jamie Carragher (former Liverpool player): "Devastating news about Diogo Jota and his brother André this morning. Thoughts are with all their family and friends, especially his wife Rute and their three wonderful children."

LeBron James (Liverpool shareholder and NBA player): "My prayers go out to his loved ones at this time! May you all be guided and protected! YNWA JOTA!!!"

Premier League: "Everyone at the Premier League is shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of Diogo Jota and his brother André. Our most sincere condolences go out to Diogo's family, friends, Liverpool FC and all their supporters at this heartbreaking time. Football has lost a champion who will be forever missed. We will continue to support our friends and colleagues at the club."