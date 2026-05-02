Young Boys and FC Basel could both come away empty-handed in the race for Europe Keystone

They have won 15 of the last 16 league titles between them. Now Basel and Young Boys are in danger of missing out on the European Cup. The hopes of the champions and the Bernese are pinned on St. Gallen.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"Irgendeinisch fingt ds Glück eim": Kuno Lauener from the Bernese dialect rock band Züri West has always known this. And with his song, he delivered something like the unofficial championship anthem of the Bernese Young Boys, who secured the championship title on April 28, 2018, after 32 long years of waiting. This week marked the anniversary of the event that every YB fan remembers fondly. The club took the opportunity to relive the memorable moments of that night on its website. The championship video is accompanied by the same music track: Guillaume Hoarau scoring from eleven meters; Marco Wölfli saving a penalty from Lucerne's Waleriane Gwilia; Jean-Pierre Nsame scoring the 2:1 shortly before the end; the final whistle, after which everything in the Wankdorf bursts.

Eight years have passed since these scenes. And the feelings in the capital could not be more contrasting. On Sunday, Young Boys squandered what was probably their last chance at Europe with an unfortunate 2:1 home defeat against St. Gallen. Since the introduction of the Super League in 2003, YB have only failed to make it to Europe once: in 2013/14. The Bernese club even finished in 3rd place in the previous season, which began with Patrick Rahmen on the sidelines and ended with the appointment of Giorgio Contini. However, after six championship titles in seven years - three of them under Gerardo Seoane - this result was already too little for the Bernese, who were used to success.

Miserable points average under Seoane

In the current season, YB fell back into old waters early on. Those responsible around Chief Sports and co-owner Christoph Spycher rowed back - in the truest sense of the word. Gerardo Seoane, the helmsman who led the club to three league titles between 2019 and 2021, was brought back to the Wankdorf. However, the desired success did not materialize under the savior either - on the contrary: while Contini scored an average of 1.81 points per championship game during his tenure, the average dropped to 1.30 points under Seoane. By way of comparison: in his three championship years with YB, the man from central Switzerland averaged 2.53 (18/19), 2.11 (19/20) and 2.33 (20/21) points per Super League match.

It would take the points haul from the championship years and at the same time the competition would have to play along for YB to make it into the European Cup. With only four games remaining and a significantly worse goal difference, the 12-point deficit to Lugano can only be made up in theory. That leaves fourth place, which is currently occupied by FC Sion and which would also qualify for the European Cup if St. Gallen were to win the Cup. However, given the current state of both teams, it is difficult to imagine the Bernese making up seven points on the Valais side.

Lichtsteiner's team is floundering

The prospects for FC Basel are much better in this respect. The still-champions are "only" two points behind Sion and seven behind Lugano, but, like YB, have a significantly worse goal difference than their rivals, which equates to a further minus point. The defeat on Sunday weighs heavily. The protagonists were correspondingly clear afterwards: "The way we're playing at the moment, we don't have much to look for in Europe," said Kevin Rüegg. Flavius Daniliuc was even harsher on himself and his colleagues: "I don't know how we can still talk about Europe at the moment."

The effect of the change of coach has already fizzled out on the banks of the Rhine - or never materialized at all. While the Beebbi still averaged 1.71 points under Ludovic Magnin, the average under Stephan Lichtsteiner is just 1.31. In any case, the figures are below average compared to last season. This is best illustrated by the person of Xherdan Shaqiri. In his first year after returning to St. Jakob-Park, the free spirit contributed 18 goals and 21 assists to the championship. This season, in which he will probably not be able to play due to a muscle injury, the 34-year-old has 11 goals and 10 assists. Not bad figures by any means - but no comparison with the previous season, in which everything worked out. What fits into the picture are Shaqiri's four misses from the penalty spot.

A date for the history books

Now Daniel Stucki, the architect of the most recent successes, is leaving. On Tuesday, the Basel sporting director announced that he would be terminating his contract, which runs until the summer of 2027, early at his own request and leaving the club at the end of the season. It was Stucki who brought Shaqiri back to the Rheinknie in the summer of 2024 and thus laid the foundation for winning the double last season - his first in his new post, after previously working in the club's youth academy.

While Stucki and FCB celebrated the double at Barfüsserplatz a year ago, the next championship party could take place at St. Jakob-Park on Saturday. That is, if Thun wins in Basel, and on May 2 of all days - the date that everyone in the Bernese Oberland has known since Mauro Lustrinelli's team won promotion to the Super League exactly one year ago. It was the beginning of the Thun football fairytale. Or to put it in Kuno Lauener's words: "Somehow, luck finds you."