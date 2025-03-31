As Lucerne's Bung Hua makes his debut against Lausanne, the Freimann brothers take to the pitch together for the first time in the Super League - and impress coach Mario Frick and pundit Rolf Fringer in equal measure.

In Lausanne, brothers Bung Meng and Bung Hua Freimann made their first appearance together in the top Swiss league - and even scored a goal.

The performance of the two defenders not only impressed FCL coach Mario Frick, but also blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer. Show more

Only 19 years old, Bung Meng Freimann is one of FC Luzern's big climbers this season. After playing for the U21s in the Promotion League in the first part of the season, the defender got his first taste of Super League action against YB at the end of November and has since been a regular in the FC Luzern first team.

On Sunday in Lausanne, Bung Meng Freimann will make his 14th Super League appearance. And this one has it all. For the first time, his older brother Bung Hua Freimann will also be in the starting eleven, making his Super League debut at the age of 20.

A brotherly co-production

The Freimanns line up in the outer central defender positions in coach Mario Frick's back three and perform their task with flying colors. But that's not all: in the 15th minute, the two of them were solely responsible for the second FCL goal. Debutant Bung Hua's long ball found Bung Meng, who headed home his first Super League goal.

"At first my thought was to just cross. I came under pressure. And he just happened to be there and it worked out," said preparer Bung Hua about the Freimanns' co-production. Goalscorer Bung Meng is delighted: "Our parents were here. I'm happy for him that he played well. It felt like old times in the junior team, when we used to play together. It's very pleasing."

Although Bung Meng hasn't been breathing Super League air for long either, he can support his older brother for his baptism of fire. "I've already played a few games and know a bit about how things work. He's new and then you help him as much as you can so that he can give his best performance," he explains.

Fringer and Frick impressed

Rolf Fringer is also impressed by the brother and sister's performance. "This goal deserves special recognition," praises the blue Sport expert in the studio. "That's sensational. One brother is playing for the first time, the other brother shows you can give me the ball and at the end he heads it in - that's amazing. It's a real pleasure to see something like that."

Mario Frick agrees: "They did an excellent job for long stretches. I'm happy about Meng's first goal, you could only have dreamed that Hua's debut would go so well," said the FCL coach in the SRF interview, explaining: "But he's earned it over the last few weeks. He's an excellent playmaker, he's calm on the ball and quick. That's why we can assume that they will play together again."