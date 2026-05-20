Emiliano Martinez is often the center of attention. IMAGO/Paul Marriott

Emiliano Martinez and Aston Villa face SC Freiburg in the Europa League final in Istanbul on Wednesday evening. The Argentinian goalkeeper wants to destroy the dream of Johan Manzambi & Co.

Gregoire Galley

December 18, 2022: Emiliano Martinez makes a name for himself among the general public. In the World Cup final in Qatar, the Argentinian goalkeeper causes trouble with his antics with the French national team's goalkeepers and thus gives his team their third world title.

However, "Dibu" not only shone on the pitch, but also after the Albiceleste's title win with numerous provocations. Whether it was obscene celebrations or a minute's silence for "Mbappé, who died" - Martinez quickly became the "worst enemy of the French".

He, who has twice won the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper in the world, feeds off his provocative attitude to rise above himself at key moments.

"This World Cup and then the Copa América in 2024 have given him an enormous amount of self-confidence. He played a crucial role in these successes, but also in those of Aston Villa. He's very valuable in the dressing room with his leadership qualities and brings a bit of drama to the pitch. Sometimes it can boil over, but that's how he gets into the heads of his opponents. You can't fall into his trap and you have to stay calm," explained British journalist John Townley in an interview with "rmcsport" last year.

Is the spectacular goalkeeper leaving the club?

Emiliano Martinez is confident that he will provide a spectacle at the Bosphorus on Wednesday evening. "I have confidence in myself and my team that we will win this final. I will enjoy this moment and try to take the trophy home for the club and my family," he told the media at the Besiktas Stadium.

The 33-year-old also knows how much he owes to the Villans. "This club has given me so much throughout my career. By playing here, I was also able to win several titles with the Argentinian national team."

The Mar del Plata-born player is therefore hoping to give Aston Villa another trophy that has been 30 years in the making. Especially as the goalkeeper is apparently looking to start a new chapter in his career elsewhere soon. So a triumph in Istanbul would be a great opportunity for Martinez to etch his name in the history books of the Birmingham side for good.

Johan Manzambi and his teammates will not see it that way, however, as they will want to bring the first European trophy to Freiburg. In order to achieve this, they will most likely have to ignore Martinez's provocations. The clash between the Germans and the English therefore promises to spark sparks.