Although he grew up in Geneva, Johan Manzambi has never played at the Stade de Genève. Saturday gives him the chance to change that - perhaps even alongside Granit Xhaka.

When it was announced that Switzerland would be playing their home game against Sweden in Geneva, one player was particularly pleased: Manzambi is returning to his former home a good three years after leaving Servette. "I couldn't wait since the date was announced," says the 20-year-old. "My whole family and friends will be coming to the stadium." The Stade de Genève is already almost sold out.

Growing up in the "La Servette" district, Manzambi's big dream was that he would one day play for Servette. He fulfilled this dream soon after taking his first steps at FC Onex. The fact that he never played at the Stade de Genève is due to his early move abroad. When Bundesliga club SC Freiburg offered him the chance to join their youth academy, the teenager couldn't turn it down.

Now he is set for a possible premiere on his return home. Manzambi has quickly proved to be an interesting option for the Swiss national team. Coach Murat Yakin has used him as a wild card in the World Cup qualifiers so far - mainly to provide impetus in attack. He was particularly successful in the away game against Sweden, when he scored the goal that made the final score 2:0.

Soon in the starting eleven?

When asked how he sees his role in the national team, Manzambi has to think for a moment. There is no question that he, who is a regular at Freiburg, would like to get more playing time. But he also knows that, as the youngest player in the team, he has to set his standards accordingly. "When I'm a wild card, I'm a wild card. If I'm in the starting eleven, I'm ready," says Manzambi, adding: "We can see from the results that the coach has made good decisions so far."

A first starting eleven appearance in a competitive match for Switzerland seems only a matter of time. Perhaps even as early as Saturday: the absence of Remo Freuler has created a vacancy in defensive midfield. Although he has mostly been deployed offensively in the national team so far, Manzambi is very familiar with the defensive role - he regularly plays as a six at Freiburg. However, the national team has two experienced players in Michel Aebischer and Djibril Sow.

Manzambi is also cautious on this issue. He likes both positions and is prepared to play wherever the coach needs him. Nevertheless, the prospect of playing alongside captain Granit Xhaka is special for him. "He's a strong leader and simply a good person," Manzambi says of the 33-year-old, who has given him plenty of tips from the outset. "Many teams would love to have a captain like that."

The family grounds him

Defensively, offensively, from the start or as a joker - such considerations seem to be of little concern to Manzambi. He concentrates on himself and his performance. An approach that has brought him to where he is today. After only making longer appearances towards the end of last season, he has now established himself in the Bundesliga. And when he scores, as he did last week in the Europa League, his market value continues to rise.

It all happened very quickly, says Manzambi. "You have to have luck at the right moment, and I think I had that too. But there's also a lot of work behind it." He is pleased that several larger clubs are now showing interest, but he is not getting carried away. "My family helps me to keep my feet on the ground. I discuss every step of my career carefully with those close to me."

Whether he will soon be playing in the Champions League remains to be seen. For now, Manzambi can help fulfill another childhood dream. If Switzerland pick up more points in Geneva than Kosovo in Ljubljana, the national team will secure their ticket for the 2026 World Cup on Saturday - a scenario that would further enhance Manzambi's homecoming.