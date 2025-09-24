  1. Residential Customers
Bad luck for FCB goalie Salvi The goal-line technique decides so narrowly against FC Basel

Luca Betschart

24.9.2025

After just under an hour, FCB goalkeeper Mirko Salvi pulls off a brilliant save in the away game at SC Freiburg and saves FCB from going 2-0 down. Supposedly. Because as the goal-line technology shows: The ball just crossed the goal line.

24.09.2025, 23:33

25.09.2025, 00:28

FC Basel lose 2-1 at SC Freiburg in their Europa League opener. The Swiss champions were particularly unlucky to concede the second goal. Mirko Salvi makes a strong save from Freiburg's Eggestein's header, but is unable to save the ball from the goal line by a few millimetres, as the goal-line technology proves.

The highlights of the match

