After just under an hour, FCB goalkeeper Mirko Salvi pulls off a brilliant save in the away game at SC Freiburg and saves FCB from going 2-0 down. Supposedly. Because as the goal-line technology shows: The ball just crossed the goal line.

Luca Betschart

FC Basel lose 2-1 at SC Freiburg in their Europa League opener. The Swiss champions were particularly unlucky to concede the second goal. Mirko Salvi makes a strong save from Freiburg's Eggestein's header, but is unable to save the ball from the goal line by a few millimetres, as the goal-line technology proves.

The highlights of the match