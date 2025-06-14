Still no No.1 shortly before the start of the European Championships "The goalkeeping situation in the national team is very poorly managed"

Shortly before the start of the European Championship, there is no clarity on the goalkeeper issue. It remains to be seen whether Elvira Herzog or Livia Peng will be in goal. The goalie vacancy is self-inflicted: trust has been expressed, trust has been withdrawn.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the football talk Heimspiel, former national team coach Inka Grings, former national team player Fabienne Humm and Michael Wegmann, Head of blue News Sport, discuss the situation of the national team goalkeepers with presenter Katja Haas. Show more

"This topic is very poorly moderated," says Michael Wegmann, Head of blue News Sport, in the football talk Heimspiel about the Nati goalkeeping situation. "With such actions and statements, you take a lot of self-confidence away from the women."

Flashback: Elvira Herzog is officially selected as the number 1 goalkeeper for the national team last fall. The decision came as no real surprise at the time, as Herzog had already been preferred to Peng in most cases. But the trust placed in her crumbled this spring. After the mistake against France, the backing of the staff failed to materialize, followed by the flop in Iceland. At the same time, Peng put in a strong performance at Werder Bremen and was voted the best goalkeeper in the Bundesliga by "kicker". blue Sport poses the question ahead of the international matches against France and Norway: Is this the big goalkeeping earthquake?

And indeed: Peng, the designated number 2, is in goal against France, and goalkeeping coach Nadine Angerer says that she deserves a chance. But the 23-year-old also made a mistake, initiating the 4-0 defeat with a devastating error.

It is therefore surprising that Peng is back in goal four days later in the all-important match against Norway. Is Herzog still the number 1? Or is it Peng? Sundhage speaks of a difficult situation and makes it clear that the race is wide open.

Grings: "Who are you strengthening with these actions?"

What now? Inka Grings says: "I think both are on a relatively similar level. But it's also a fact that no matter which goalkeeper you put in, you go into the tournament with extremely little experience. You just have to know that." The question now, of course, is: "Who are you strengthening with the moves you've made? You have no security. I don't know how the goalkeepers feel. It's super difficult for them too."

Did they make Herzog number one too early? Grings: "They were of the opinion that it would give you security quickly. The question of right or wrong doesn't arise for me. I just think it's very, very difficult to know at this point in time that you don't have a number one."

Peng or Herzog? For former international striker Fabienne Humm, the race is wide open. Grings has a different opinion. "If you look at the whole story, Livia has just won because she comes from number two." And now she has been given "the last important games before the European Championship". "Right now you have more of a problem that you have to talk to an Elvira, because it's a pretty modest situation for her. I don't think you're doing any goalkeepers any favors. Not before a home European Championship. All three goalkeepers are far too young for that."

Not just for the goalkeepers, says Humm. "People always say that it doesn't matter who's in goal. Yes, it does matter who is in goal. For the other players too!" Grings adds: "Of course, the defense in particular has to feel secure. That's what we're talking about."

