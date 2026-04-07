FC Bayern play big in the first half of the Champions League quarter-final at Real Madrid - but only reap half-hearted rewards. Only Luis Diaz managed to put the ball in the net in the first half.

Tobias Benz

Upamecano misses from point-blank range

Dayot Upamecano should have given the visitors the lead at the Bernabeu as early as the 9th minute. After a clever pass from Harry Kane, the Frenchman only had to push in from around four meters - but somehow failed to beat Real defender Carreras.

Gnabry cannot capitalize on mega blunder

In the 27th minute, the Real defense then made two mistakes. Both times the ball landed on the foot of Bayern attacker Serge Gnabry, but he was unable to convert either the first or second chance.

In the 41st minute, however, the visitors from Munich did manage to score. Luis Diaz gives Bayern the lead shortly before the break. In the end, FCB win the quarter-final first leg at the Bernabéu 2-1.