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Bayern should lead higher The hair-raising misses by Upamecano and Gnabry in the video

Tobias Benz

7.4.2026

FC Bayern play a great first half of the Champions League quarter-final at Real Madrid. Munich should have scored significantly more goals in the first half. The scenes in the video.

07.04.2026, 21:57

07.04.2026, 22:03

Upamecano misses from point-blank range

Dayot Upamecano should have given the visitors the lead at the Bernabeu as early as the 9th minute. After a clever pass from Harry Kane, the Frenchman only has to push in from around four meters - but somehow fails to beat Real defender Carreras.

Gnabry cannot capitalize on mega blunder

In the 27th minute, the Real defense made two mistakes. Both times the ball landed on the foot of Bayern attacker Serge Gnabry, but he was unable to score twice.

In the 41st minute, however, the visitors from Munich did manage to score. Luis Diaz gives Bayern the lead shortly before the break. Watch the game live in the video ticker and on TV.

Giants duel in the video ticker. Now Neuer is beaten: Mbappé scores the equalizer for Real

Giants duel in the video tickerNow Neuer is beaten: Mbappé scores the equalizer for Real

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