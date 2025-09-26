YB experience an absolute horror start to their Europa League adventure. After 19 minutes it's 0:3, the game is over and the first half against Panathinaikos turns into a slapstick show.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Young Boys start their Europa League campaign with a 4-1 defeat against Panathinaikos.

The Bernese were already 3-0 down after 19 minutes - but the first half was also characterized by many slapstick interludes. Show more

6th minute:

Is it the unfamiliar artificial turf, carelessness or both? The Panathinaikos defense thoroughly underestimates a long ball, but YB's Darian Males has a weak first touch and then has a hard time putting the ball in the net.

19th minute:

YB goalie Keller is unable to keep out a shot from distance. Because Saidy Janko makes a mistake, Zaroury can slide in relatively unchallenged to make it 2:0.

24th minute:

After a long ball, Renato Sanches trots alongside Saidy Janko and impressively underlines why it was not enough for a world-class career. Panathinaikos goalkeeper Alban Lafont is also far from world class, cheerfully covering the outside of the net and making it easy for Janko to slot home to make it 1:3.

37th minute:

The Greek penalty area quickly becomes a playroom and, after a pinball box interlude, the ball ends up with Joel Monteiro. But the YB striker hits the ball well over the crossbar in best football style.

42nd minute:

Once again, the pinball world championships take place in the Panathinaikos penalty area - again with the same result. The ball ends up with a YB player, this time it's Christian Fassnacht who has the honor of hitting the leather next to the net instead of into it.