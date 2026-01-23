What does Murat Yakin have planned for today’s opener against Qatar? The national team coach isn’t giving anything away ahead of the match. The question is whether he’ll really leave Ricardo Rodriguez on the bench, as some suspect. There’s actually no reason to do so.

It’s been 15 years since Ricardo Rodriguez (33) made his mark on the national team in his own inimitable way. During a match in Wales, left-back Reto Ziegler was sent off, Rodriguez took his spot—and never gave it up. He has made an incredible 138 international appearances since then, was a mainstay in World Cup qualifying, and would make his 13th World Cup appearance against Qatar, tying him with Granit Xhaka as the Swiss record-holder.

Based on his performances for the national team, there’s really no reason to take Rodriguez out of the lineup. But Yakin was experimenting with a new system and brought in Denis Zakaria in the back three in his place. It worked, and they won 4-1 against Jordan.

Will Zakaria get the nod again?

That opponent was seen as a test for the Qatar match. Will Yakin stick with Zakaria today as well and really bench Rodriguez? Some observers would see this as the more offensive option. At the press conference, the national team coach said: “I have a team that can play different systems. The players know how we play; that’s the most important thing. We have experienced players in defense and midfield who quickly know what to do.”

Basically, Yakin has the option of playing with a back three or a back four. In the second option, Rodriguez would be the starting left-back. Although he can also play in a back three.

Ricardo Rodriguez has had to sit on the bench several times recently. imago

Granit Xhaka, who is considered a friend of Rodriguez, says: “I don’t know if he’s on the bubble or not. We know the coach; he sometimes likes to provoke one player or another a little bit to get them to show a bit more.”

There’s also a question mark in the offense

Zakaria or Rodriguez—that’s the big lineup question. The other is whether Yakin can find a spot for super-talent Johan Manzambi. For example, instead of Silvan Widmer, who has also been a regular starter. Or if one of the duo Michel Aebischer/Fabian Rieder has to sit on the bench.

With Yakin, a man who goes with his gut, hardly any player can feel too secure. In the 2024 Euro opener against Hungary, Yakin suddenly started Kwadwo Duah up front—and he scored right away. A surprise like that isn’t really expected today at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. But no matter who plays against Qatar: the Nati should beat this opponent with any lineup.

Possible Swiss lineup: Kobel; Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Manzambi, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer; Vargas, Ndoye; Embolo