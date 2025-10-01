He calls him the "Hotzenplotz One" and accuses him of cynicism: blue sports expert Marcel Reif hardly has a good word to say about José Mourinho - and also criticizes his million-euro compensation.

Sandro Zappella

José Mourinho began his tenure at Fenerbahce Istanbul with two wins against FC Lugano in the Champions League qualifiers in July 2024. Mourinho's last game as coach with the Turkish side came at the end of August. Again in the qualifiers for the top flight, this time he and Fenerbahce were defeated by Benfica Lisbon. And it was precisely this Benfica that Mourinho took over as coach again in mid-September.

In the blue studio, the 62-year-old's special season is discussed and expert Marcel Reif is not particularly fond of the Portuguese: "I don't like him. He's a cynic. He doesn't give a damn what means you use to win." Reif is also annoyed that Mourinho verbally retaliated after leaving Fenerbahce: "When he left Fenerbahce, he said it wasn't my league, either culturally or in sporting terms, and that's outrageous."

Reif also points out that Mourinho has already received a total of 108 million euros in compensation in his coaching career: "That means he goes there, says 'The Greatest One', 'The Special One', 'The Hotzenplotz One' and after a year he says it was neither culturally nor culinarily my world."

In response to blue expert Mladen Petric's objection that Mourinho had earned it, Reif replied: "At some point, but when was the last time he won something?" Presenter Valentina Maceri answers this question: "He won the Conference League with Roma in 2022."

