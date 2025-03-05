Feyenoord could make history: After beating Milan in the play-offs, they could become only the fourth team to beat Milan and Inter in the same Champions League season. Previously, only Tottenham (2010/11), Liverpool (2021/22) and Bayer Leverkusen have achieved this in the current season.

Inter show impressive defensive strength in the Champions League under Simone Inzaghi. In the 2024/25 season, they conceded just one goal in eight games - the best record in the competition. Under Inzaghi, they conceded no goals in almost 60% of their games - a record for coaches with at least 30 games at a club.