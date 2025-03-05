Will Alonso's crazy Bayern streak continue, will Liverpool go ahead in Paris, will there be another spectacle between Benfica and Barça and how will Feyenoord fare against Inter?
Feyenoord - Inter (18:45)
- Feyenoord could make history: After beating Milan in the play-offs, they could become only the fourth team to beat Milan and Inter in the same Champions League season. Previously, only Tottenham (2010/11), Liverpool (2021/22) and Bayer Leverkusen have achieved this in the current season.
- Inter show impressive defensive strength in the Champions League under Simone Inzaghi. In the 2024/25 season, they conceded just one goal in eight games - the best record in the competition. Under Inzaghi, they conceded no goals in almost 60% of their games - a record for coaches with at least 30 games at a club.
- Inter rely on experience in the Champions League: with an average age of almost 30, they fielded the oldest starting eleven in the competition. In three out of six games, the average age was even over 30 - a figure that no other team achieved so often.
Benfica - Barcelona (21:00)
- Benfica and Barcelona have met ten times in the European Cup and Champions League respectively. Benfica have played no other team more often in these competitions. They have also played Manchester United and Bayern Munich 11 times.
- Among managers with more than 10 Champions League games, Hansi Flick has the highest win rate in the history of the competition (85% - 22 wins in 26 games).
- Robert Lewandowski is flourishing in the Champions League under Hansi Flick. The striker scored 24 times in 21 games - more than any other player under a particular coach. His efficiency is impressive: on average, a ball lands in the net every 74 minutes.
Bayern Munich - Bayer Leverkusen (21:00)
- Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen meet for the first time in a major European competition. Bayern won their last duel against a German team - it was the 2013 Champions League final against Dortmund. Leverkusen, on the other hand, lost 3-2 to HSV in the 2007/08 UEFA Cup.
- Under Xabi Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in six matches against Bayern Munich (3 wins, 3 draws). They have gone three of their last four games without conceding a goal - a stark contrast to the 42 goals they conceded in the previous 15 games.
- Bayern Munich are a force at home in the last 16 of the Champions League: 9 wins and 41 goals in their last 11 home games. The only defeat in this period was a 3-1 loss to Liverpool in March 2019.
PSG - Liverpool
- Paris Saint-Germain are in top form in the Champions League: five wins in a row and a goal difference of 21:3. The last longer winning streak in this competition was in 1994/95 under Luis Fernández with six consecutive victories.
- Mohamed Salah is the most successful African player in the knockout phase of the Champions League. In 30 games, he was directly involved in 20 goals (12 goals, 8 assists). Even African legends such as Samuel Eto'o and Didier Drogba cannot keep up with him.
- Marquinhos is on the verge of a milestone: his 100th Champions League appearance would make him only the fourth Brazilian to reach this mark - after Roberto Carlos, Dani Alves and Thiago Silva. He would also be the first player to make 100 appearances for a French club, all of them for PSG.