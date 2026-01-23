Despite his outstanding performances for Germany, Deniz Undav hasn’t been in the starting lineup (so far). That’s reason enough for fans of the German national team to poke fun at the head coach with memes.

Will Undav finally get to start? The internet is really taking Germany coach Nagelsmann to task

No time? blue News summarizes for you Deniz Undav hasn’t been allowed to start at the World Cup so far under Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Now, the forward has racked up five scoring points in 56 minutes, further proving his worth.

DFB fans are now taking to the internet to poke fun at the fact that Nagelsmann isn’t letting Undav play from the start.

The relationship between Julian Nagelsmann and Deniz Undav has already had its share of friction. After an international match against Ghana in late March, the national team coach publicly questioned the striker’s abilities—even though Undav had scored the winning goal shortly before. His comments sparked so much criticism that Nagelsmann backtracked the next day and personally apologized to Undav.

Undav has generally provided plenty of reasons this season with his club, VfB Stuttgart, to play an important role on the German national team as well. In 45 club matches, he has tallied 39 points.

At the World Cup, however, Kai Havertz started as the center forward in the first two matches. The Arsenal player scored twice against Curaçao but had a lackluster performance against Ivory Coast. Leroy Sané, who has been out of form, also started in two matches—he is considered a favorite of Nagelsmann’s.

Incredible Scoring Record

Deniz Undav, on the other hand, has only come off the bench in both matches so far—and has shown incredible scoring prowess in the process: Against Curaçao, he contributed one goal and two assists in 26 minutes; against Ivory Coast, Undav entered the game in the 60th minute and turned the match around with a brace. That brings his total to five scoring points in 56 World Cup minutes. That’s one scoring point every 11 minutes.

While Undav continues to impress with his performances, the internet is making fun of DFB coach Julian Nagelsmann. The meme has a clear, common theme: all the things Nagelsmann would do just to keep Undav from starting.

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