  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Duty to inform violated The league deducts 3 points from bottom-placed Schaffhausen

Syl Battistuzzi

26.2.2025

Schaffhausen head coach Ciriaco Sforza and his team are threatened with losing points at the green table.
Schaffhausen head coach Ciriaco Sforza and his team are threatened with losing points at the green table.
KEYSTONE

The Swiss Football League has deducted 3 points from FC Schaffhausen. The reason for the sanction is a breach of the obligation to provide information in accordance with the licensing regulations.

26.02.2025, 11:26

26.02.2025, 11:39

On Wednesday, the Disciplinary Commission of the Swiss Football League (SFL) sanctioned FC Schaffhausen with a deduction of three points for the current season. The reason for this is a breach of the duty to provide information in accordance with the licensing regulations, as reported by the SFL.

Proceedings were opened on February 13 because the club had not submitted all the required confirmations of payment of social security contributions for the month of December by the end of January.

Schaffhausen has five days to appeal against this decision. During this period, the current bottom team in the Challenge League will retain its 20 points in the table.

More Challenge League

Callà as top favorite. Will FC Basel extend the search for the national team assistant?

Callà as top favoriteWill FC Basel extend the search for the national team assistant?

After goalie dispute over Letica. Substitute Castella of all people lifts Lausanne into Cup semi-final

After goalie dispute over LeticaSubstitute Castella of all people lifts Lausanne into Cup semi-final

"Eight goals that are worth nothing"Reactions to the crazy cup fight between Barça and Atlético