Schaffhausen head coach Ciriaco Sforza and his team are threatened with losing points at the green table. KEYSTONE

The Swiss Football League has deducted 3 points from FC Schaffhausen. The reason for the sanction is a breach of the obligation to provide information in accordance with the licensing regulations.

Syl Battistuzzi

On Wednesday, the Disciplinary Commission of the Swiss Football League (SFL) sanctioned FC Schaffhausen with a deduction of three points for the current season. The reason for this is a breach of the duty to provide information in accordance with the licensing regulations, as reported by the SFL.

Proceedings were opened on February 13 because the club had not submitted all the required confirmations of payment of social security contributions for the month of December by the end of January.

Schaffhausen has five days to appeal against this decision. During this period, the current bottom team in the Challenge League will retain its 20 points in the table.