Swiss clubs have often struggled in vain in European Cup competitions in the recent past - with consequences for the future Keystone

The week of truth is upon us in the European Cup. The league wants Switzerland to fight its way back into the top 15 of the five-year rankings. To this end, it is also seeking talks with the clubs.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Swiss Football League (SFL) is looking forward to the next few days with excitement. On Wednesday and Thursday, it will be decided what the rest of the first half of the season will look like. Switzerland could be represented by four teams in the European Cup on Thursday evening, possibly even one in the Champions League. In this case, the SFL would face challenges with regard to the organization of the match schedule. However, the joy of a strong presence on the European stage would prevail.

But things could also turn out differently. In the worst, but not unlikely, case scenario, only two Swiss teams would play in Europe in the fall. That would be easier for the fixture list, but bad for general development. After all, last season Switzerland plummeted from 12th to 17th place in the UEFA five-year rankings.

"The goal must be to get back into the top 15 this season," Philippe Guggisberg, the SFL's media officer, told the Keystone-SDA news agency. "And for that we need as many teams as possible in the European league phases." Those who finish below the top 15 will lose European Cup places and will also have to start qualifying earlier. In short: Switzerland is in danger of being left behind in Europe.

The hurdles are getting higher

In concrete terms, Switzerland will only have four teams in the European Cup next summer instead of five. As before, two teams will start in the 2nd qualifying round of the Conference League. It is bitter news for the champions and cup winners: instead of starting in the play-offs of the Champions League and Europa League respectively, they will have to start two rounds earlier. Participation in a league phase is therefore no longer guaranteed.

Ultimately, the calculation is simple: the fewer teams in the European Cup, the less money comes into the league directly or indirectly via the clubs. This makes it less attractive for professionals and the general level is likely to fall in the long term. A classic rat's tail.

But how did Switzerland end up in a situation where it has been overtaken by nations such as Poland and Norway and is being pushed from behind by nations such as Sweden and Cyprus? A question that is also being discussed at the SFL. A clear answer has not yet been found, the factors are too complex. "We have often discussed this topic with the clubs in recent years and highlighted the importance of the qualifying rounds," says Guggisberg. "We've realized how difficult it can be for clubs to strike a balance between a successful start to the season and European exploits with costly away trips."

Late transfers and bad luck

One problem is obvious: many Swiss teams are "not ready" during the qualifying phase. Sometimes the teams look different at the end of the transfer window than they did at the beginning of the summer. This also has to do with the fact that clubs are gambling on signing players who have missed out on the jump to bigger clubs or have not been able to establish themselves there. Clubs with an annual championship, such as in Sweden or Norway, have a slight advantage in this respect.

Some factors can be influenced, others cannot. The luck of the draw is one of the latter. Servette, for example, have not exactly been kissed by Fortuna recently. Last year, the Geneva side faced Chelsea, the eventual winners of the competition, in the Conference League play-off. And this year, Geneva will once again face a top-class opponent in Shakhtar Donetsk. Lausanne could also have faced easier opponents than Besiktas.

Switzerland has currently moved up one place in the five-year rankings and overtaken Scotland. However, the Scots are already certain that at least three teams will reach the European league stage. Austria, Denmark, Poland, Norway and Greece are currently ahead of Switzerland. "Whether we can keep up with these nations depends on the results over the next few days," says Guggisberg. A clear message to the clubs.