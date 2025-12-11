The video has long been part of the cultural heritage of Swiss football. Christian Gross gently criticizes playmaker Hakan Yakin during the half-time break of the second leg of the Uefa Intertoto Cup final against Aston Villa in 2001.

Syl Battistuzzi

Basel will face Aston Villa at home on Thursday evening(the game live on blue Sport from 9pm). FCB already played against the Villans 24 years ago. The second leg took place on August 21, 2001 as part of the UI Cup final at Villa Park. The first leg at St. Jakob-Park ended 1-1.

Scott Chipperfield put the visitors in front after half an hour, but Darius Vasell equalized practically on the stroke of half-time. In the dressing room, Christian Gross tries to get his players ready for the second half - but instead of praise, playmaker Hakan Yakin is reprimanded by the boss. The words are familiar to many football fans thanks to an SRF documentary.

"Hakan, don't be so selfish! You could play the double pass with George (Koumantarakis, ed.) once." The man in question, Hakan Yakin, sees it differently and grumbles a little. But Gross remains confident. Says what he meant. "Hakaaaan! As a suggestion, but not as criticism."

Unfortunately, Gross's speech had no effect. In the second half, FCB conceded three more goals and lost 4:1, but Basel were to pick themselves up and become a major power under the Zurich native, winning eight titles over the next eight years.