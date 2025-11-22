  1. Residential Customers
100th birthday The Letzigrund through the ages

Tobias Benz

22.11.2025

The Letzigrund through the ages
The Letzigrund through the ages. Football at Letzigrund: the sport and the venue were the same in 1951 as they are today, yet both are barely recognizable.

Football at Letzigrund: the sport and the venue were the same in 1951 as they are today, yet both are barely recognizable.

Image: ETH Bibiliothek

The Letzigrund through the ages. The "new" Letzigrund after the renovation in 1958.

The "new" Letzigrund after the renovation in 1958.

Image: ETH-Bibliothek

The Letzigrund through the ages. FCZ legend Fritz Künzli (left) at FC Zurich's home match against La Chaux-de-Fonds on October 2, 1966.

FCZ legend Fritz Künzli (left) at FC Zurich's home match against La Chaux-de-Fonds on October 2, 1966.

Image: ETH-Bibliothek

The Letzigrund through the ages. Sprinting on the Letzigrund's new tartar track in 1969.

Sprinting on the Letzigrund's new tartar track in 1969.

Image: ETH-Bibliothek

The Letzigrund through the ages. Spectator record: Officially, 30,500 spectators watched the semi-final clash in the European Champions Cup between FCZ and Liverpool FC at the Letzigrund on April 6, 1977. Despite taking a 1:0 lead, FCZ were ultimately beaten 1:3. The Zurich team lost the return match in England 0:3.

Spectator record: Officially, 30,500 spectators watched the semi-final clash in the European Champions Cup between FCZ and Liverpool FC at the Letzigrund on April 6, 1977. Despite taking a 1:0 lead, FCZ were ultimately beaten 1:3. The Zurich team lost the return match in England 0:3.

Image: ETH-Bibliothek

The Letzigrund through the ages. The conversion of the Letzigrund for the 2008 European Championship.

The conversion of the Letzigrund for the 2008 European Championship.

Image: ETH-Bibliothek

The Letzigrund through the ages. The Letzigrund after its conversion for the 2008 European Championship.

The Letzigrund after its conversion for the 2008 European Championship.

Image: ETH-Bibliothek

Zurich's Letzigrund will be 100 years old on Saturday. A picture gallery of the stadium through the ages.

22.11.2025, 08:12

