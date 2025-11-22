Football at Letzigrund: the sport and the venue were the same in 1951 as they are today, yet both are barely recognizable.
The "new" Letzigrund after the renovation in 1958.
FCZ legend Fritz Künzli (left) at FC Zurich's home match against La Chaux-de-Fonds on October 2, 1966.
Sprinting on the Letzigrund's new tartar track in 1969.
Spectator record: Officially, 30,500 spectators watched the semi-final clash in the European Champions Cup between FCZ and Liverpool FC at the Letzigrund on April 6, 1977. Despite taking a 1:0 lead, FCZ were ultimately beaten 1:3. The Zurich team lost the return match in England 0:3.
The conversion of the Letzigrund for the 2008 European Championship.
The Letzigrund after its conversion for the 2008 European Championship.
The Letzigrund through the ages
Zurich's Letzigrund will be 100 years old on Saturday. A picture gallery of the stadium through the ages.
