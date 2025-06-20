The European Championship tournament in Switzerland is a very special one for the Polish women. For the first time ever, Poland qualified for a European Championship final round. And it didn't do so in an extremely confident manner, but rather in dramatic fashion: in the play-offs, coach Nina Patalon's team first beat Romania, then also came out on top in the first and second legs against Austria.

The 39-year-old Patalon, who has risen from junior coach to head coach, has thus secured her place in the history books. How much is possible in the group will also depend on Ewa Pajor. The FC Barcelona star striker is by far the most accomplished player in the Polish squad. Whether this will be enough to hold her own against the competition, however, is questionable.