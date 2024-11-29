Women's football pioneer Madeleine Boll poses with "Maddli", the mascot of the Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland Keystone

The mascot of the European Women's Football Championship 2025 in Switzerland is a St. Bernard puppy named Maddli. This was announced by the organizers on Friday morning in Geneva.

SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you The mascot for the Women's World Cup 2025 in Switzerland is a St. Bernard puppy named Maddli.

The name is a tribute to Madeleine Boll.

The St. Bernard, known as an avalanche dog, stands for courage in dangerous situations, but also for its gentle nature, according to the organizers. Show more

The name is a tribute to Madeleine Boll, a pioneer of Swiss women's football. The Valais native was the first woman to receive a football license in Switzerland in 1964. The association mistook her for a boy and withdrew the license after Boll's high-profile stint with the FC Sion juniors. Boll later played in the Italian women's league. Meanwhile, the first women's clubs were founded in Switzerland and in 1971 DFC Aarau were crowned official Swiss champions for the first time.

The St. Bernard, known as the avalanche dog, stands for courage in dangerous situations, but also for its gentle nature, according to the organizers. "Maddli's energy, passion and love of football perfectly capture the spirit of this tournament and our beautiful country," said former national team player and tournament ambassador Lara Dickenmann.

SDA