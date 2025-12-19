  1. Residential Customers
National championship 1st tier The matches for rounds 23 to 33 in the Super League have been scheduled

19.12.2025 - 16:25

The Swiss Football League has scheduled the matches for rounds 23 to 33 in the Super League
On Friday, the Swiss Football League published the match schedule for the last third of the Super League championship before the division of the league.

19.12.2025, 16:25

In rounds 23 to 33, the twelve clubs will play different numbers of home games. While leaders and promoted FC Thun can play six times in front of a home crowd, champions FC Basel only have five home games. According to the SFL, the difference in the number of home games should ideally even out as the season progresses.

The participants in the Championship and Relegation Group will be determined by April 12. The six teams in the top half of the table will then decide the championship title and the European Cup participants among themselves in the remaining five rounds, while the six teams in the bottom half of the table will play against relegation and the barrage.

